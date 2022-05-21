The tennis courts at the Peaks Resort & Spa are currently receiving a facelift for the summer. The plan is to update and expand the facilities and offer regular programing with the opening of the Telluride Racquet Club June 24.
“We’ll have not only a beautiful new facility, but I’m bringing in three assistants for the summer. We’ll have an office and pro shop right by the driving range. It’s going to feel like a nice, beautiful club that people are more accustomed to,” said Eric Fey, Telski’s director of racquet sports.
Fey has been teaching tennis and paddle camps in Telluride for the past seven years, including coaching with Drew Broderick and Guy Moore during the annual Telluride Paddle Camp.
“When they offered me a spot to be on their coaching team it was a huge honor. It’s a really prestigious paddle camp,” he said.
When Fey moved to Telluride from Denver, where he was working and coaching at the Denver Country Club, he had an idea for a revamped paddle program. With some help, Fey floated the idea to Telski in December, which was met with enthusiasm.
“We were on a weekly or biweekly schedule just continuing to hammer down details,” he said.
Fey became Telski’s director of racquet sports Feb. 1, and the Telluride Racquet Club began to officially take shape. From coaching in the area for so many years, he knew there was a desire and demand for such offerings.
“The courts were really bad and borderline unsafe. Last summer, things just got super busy. Things just got so booked and so busy everywhere, but there wasn’t really a platform. It was disorganized. It just needed a facelift,” Fey said. “I had this vision of this facility because it is really unique. All we had was fencing and decrepit courts to work with, so it was nice to start off with a blank canvas. The more we brainstormed and the more we sat there and looked at the facility and saw how it blended in with the landscape, I think we’re going to have a really beautiful product to show.”
There will be four clay tennis courts, four pickleball courts, two platform courts, lessons, and daily programming. As Telski shared in a social media post this week, “There is sure to be something fun for the whole family!”
Breaking ground on April 10, the project is progressing quickly. Programming will include a mix of clinics, lessons and drop-in opportunities throughout the week, according to the Peaks website, thepeaksresort.com. Clinics and drills with United States Professional Tennis Association Elite Pro Bill Austin will be held Monday through Friday from 9:30-11 a.m. for players with more experience. Cost is $25 per player.
“It’ll be daily offerings of clinics, events and lessons. We’ll be running a full range of tennis and pickleball activities,” Fey explained.
For Fey, who was the director of racquet sports at New Jersey’s Ridgewood Country Club before moving to Colorado, tennis and coaching run in the family. He explained his mother’s family grew up next door to pro tennis legend Jimmy Connors in East St. Louis.
“Growing up her and her family were introduced to the sport by (Jimmy’s mother) Gloria Connors. I guess that started a chain reaction. My mom is one of six, and they’re all tennis players,” he said, adding his uncle, Kent DeMars, was inducted into the Collegiate Tennis Hall of Fame after his 37-year coaching career at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and University of South Carolina.
Fey first picked up a tennis racket when he was four years old and played through college at the University of Illinois-Chicago. He’s also been coaching for the past 20 years. He’s looking forward to growing the Telski program.
“It’s fun and refreshing to have so many new clients mixed in with locals,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.