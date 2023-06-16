If you want to start Independence Day with a bang, then it’s time to register for the Telluride Foundation’s 14th annual Rundola foot race. Beginning at 8 a.m. on July 4, the Rundola is an uphill foot race open to anyone who wants to celebrate the holiday with a physical challenge.
Starting from the base of the gondola in Telluride and finishing at the top of the ridge that parallels the gondola, runners gain 1,810 feet of elevation any way they can — run, hike or crawl.
Registration is open atwww.runreg.com/rundola.
"A Telluride tradition continues, and the Telluride Foundation is excited to host another Fourth of July lung-busting race this year. It is always a pleasure to see locals and visitors lined up together at the start and finish line of the race and everybody relishing the challenge of this community inspired uphill scramble. As is tradition we will provide race schwag, breakfast at Oak and cool prizes for those with the fastest time,” said Jason Corzine, Telluride Foundation President and CEO. “There are already over 100 registered racers, and we are prepared to host over 800 participants this year. This is a fantastic way to kick off the Fourth of July festivities and we thank our generous sponsors who enable us to offer the community this unique race.”
Runners start at the base of the gondola on the Town of Telluride side and finish at the top of the ridge, between the top of Lift 7 and the Nature Center. Runners can choose their own route up the mountain. They can take the 4,600 foot Telluride Trail with an average grade of 13% or bushwhack straight up the mountain for an even steeper climb.
The course record is held by Daniel Kraft in 2012, with a time of 21:43.36. The women's record is held by Nora Coennen in 2013, with a time of 27:29.81.
Registration is $40 for timed categories through 11:59 p.m. June 22. This includes a race hat, breakfast at Oak and a chance to win prizes from Yeti Coolers. Registration prices rise on June 23. Participants register in one of the following categories: Boys 12 & under; Men 13-18; 19-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60+; Girls 12 & under; Women 13-18; 19-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; & 60+.
Top three finishers in each timed category will receive medals. First place category winners receive Yeti water bottles. The fastest overall man and fastest overall woman will win the grand prize: Yeti Panga 28L Waterproof Packs. Please visit https://www.runreg.com/rundola to register.
An awards ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. at Oak Restaurant next to the gondola station in Telluride. All registered participants receive a meal during the awards ceremony.
The Rundola is organized and hosted by the Telluride Foundation. The 2023 event sponsors include Yeti Coolers, Telluride Properties, Lumiere Telluride, Home Loan Insurance, Telluride Eco Cleaners, Soiree Telluride, Chase Bank, the Bentley Family, Jagged Edge and Alpine Bank. The US Forest Service, Telluride Ski & Golf and Mountain Village are event supporters.
The Telluride Foundation is committed to enriching the quality of lives of residents, workforce and visitors of the Telluride region. It is a nonprofit, apolitical community foundation that makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human services, community development and social enterprises. The Foundation strives to achieve excellence for the community through its mission and core values of inclusion, self-reliance, and innovation. Our work is funded through the generous support of hundreds of donors as well as grants from state and national foundations. Please visit www.telluridefoundation.org.
