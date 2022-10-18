Any Telluride Volleyball player could tell you the MinerDome’s floor is anything but soft.
To head coach Lorrie Mahoney, however, it appeared pillow-top plush Saturday afternoon, as she gave her feet a rest following a wild week concluding with THS having defended the court in question three times in as many opportunities.
“I’ve got to say I’m just completely elated,” she said, seated against the end-wall padding nearest the team’s locker room after a 25-17, 22-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-13 victory over Ignacio. “I’m so proud of these kids. I told them it’s not about themselves, personally, out there; it’s about ‘team,’ and if they’re going to play hard, they’re going to play hard for their team.
“That seems to really resonate with these kids, to play for each other versus playing for themselves.”
“You know, it was Homecoming Week ,and I definitely think we were all really tired,” junior setter Kassidy Atherton said, alluding to the previous night’s 22-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-11 shocker over 3A Gunnison. “But we all knew we wanted to win this game, and that we needed to win to make it to the postseason. So we just did what we had to do.”
Having swept 2A/1A San Juan Basin Leaguers Ridgway earlier in the week, the surging Lady Miners improved to 9-11 overall, 3-5 in all SJBL action and — most importantly — an even 3-3 against 2A SJBL opposition via the twin triumphs. Mancos (11-5, 7-3, 6-1) was set to enter the ’Dome Tuesday. Results were not immediately available before deadline Tuesday afternoon.
“I don’t think Mancos has ever seen us really play, and to have them here at home … we’re ready,” Mahoney said. “I mean, we’ve been practicing all year for this. It took us a little time, you know, to figure out, with me being a new coach as well. Who goes where and which people should play what. Some are playing positions they’ve never played before, and I really feel now that everyone’s where they should be.”
“We just need to keep the momentum we have, and just really focus,” said Atherton. “I think we can take them down, if we play as well as we have been playing.”
Tired, but with more battery charge than not after an upbeat, overnight varsity lock-in at Mahoney’s house following the win over GHS, the Lady Miners went up 9-8 — via an Atherton tip shot — on IHS in Game 1, and virtually vanquished the Volleycats with an eight-point, five-ace Righetti stay on serve swelling THS’ lead to an uncatchable 19-9.
A Righetti over-pass put-away brought up game point, 24-15, and though Ignacio’s Ollyvia Howe and Marissa Olguin kept the visitors alive with one point each, Howe then netted a serve to give Telluride a 1-0 match lead.
Starting Game 2 well, THS went up 5-3 when Isla Silva saved a broken play by dropping in a defensive free ball. But the Volleycats (11-8, 7-2, 5-2) never trailed by more than those two points, and eventually went up 18-17 via a Kacey Brown ace. The ’Cats managed to maximize their advantage at 24-20, and after Righetti downed a kill and Thea Rommel aced Brown, junior middle Solymar Cosio forced a kill through Atherton’s block, evening the clash at one game apiece.
Helped by a five-point Brown service stretch, Ignacio’s early 2-1 lead in Game 3 grew to 15-8, and despite their skipper using a timeout in hopes of disrupting Brown’s concentration, the Lady Miners got no closer than 19-14. Cosio jammed a roll shot through a double-block, bringing up game point at 24-16, and after Brown netted a serve Howe regained the guests the upper hand in the match via a kill over freshman Lillyann Mahoney.
Fortunate the visiting Volleycats didn’t steal victory outright in Game 4 after erasing a 24-21 deficit and tying at 24-all, THS forced a second tiebreaking Game 5 in roughly 18 hours when Righetti logged another kill — after IHS’ Harmony Reynolds netted a serve, putting Telluride on game point once again at 26-25.
“We always talk about taking it one point at a time,” said Atherton. “Every point is like a mini-game, that’s what one of our coaches always says. So we just take every point one at a time, and if we make a mistake we forget it and move on.”
The teams traded almost evenly throughout the extra session, with the score level at 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4, 5-5 and 6-6 before THS freshman Delia Noel placed a roll shot giving the Lady Miners an 8-6 lead, pressing Ignacio’s Shasta Pontine into calling a timeout. The ’Cats took heed to her instructions, forging ahead at 9-8 and again at 10-9.
Telluride would tie via an IHS net violation, then take an 11-10 lead via a Righetti kill. Brown then pushed a free ball wide, and Pontine had little choice but to burn her last timeout. And yet again, Ignacio rallied to tie at 12-all before Righetti scored with a kill shot, followed by a tip over Howe.
Howe answered back, denying Mahoney at the net, but with both teams pressing and IHS relying regularly on placement rather than power, THS guessed the guests’ next move, and Righetti easily roofed Cosio’s delicate dink on match point.
“To fight like that at the end, really dig deep, these kids should be so proud,” stated Lorrie Mahoney. “A lot of athletes can’t do that; they can’t rise above the pressure, you know? You push somebody and they rise or fall. These kids rose today.
“We actually did the lock-in to keep them feeling together as a team, then we all showed up this morning as a team, and I think it really helped,” she continued. “They played to take care of business and did.”
