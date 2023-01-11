Racking up more personal fouls during the fourth quarter (15) than field goals made during the whole second half (9), visiting Ridgway’s last-gasp rally Tuesday night hinged upon hints that the Miners were becoming bricklayers.
Conserving as much time as possible by repeatedly putting any Telluride player at the not-so-charitable stripe, the Demons managed to hack (pun intended) THS’ 47-34 lead down to just six points, 47-41, with 2:23 still left in regulation.
And much to their own disbelief, the Miners played the game, so to speak. Converting just 10 of 23 attempted free throws during the closing eight minutes — leaving them just 14-of-30 for the game — Telluride realized that a possible victory would ultimately have to be secured at the defensive end of the basketball court.
Fortunately, THS had managed to all but stop RHS’ devastating penetrations — which had helped the guests gain a 12-6 advantage early in the contest — into the paint. And with speedsters like Canyon Ishikawa and Justin Beserra unable to find their range from farther out, post threat Jack Baskfield’s effectiveness lessened as the Miners were more able to shift their focus.
“I think we just adapted to what they did, figured it out,” Telluride senior Jay Ellison said, alluding to THS’ switch at halftime from a man-style defense to a 2-3 zone, clogging the interior. “We don’t have one guy; we got everyone working together.”
Deadly in the first half with 18 points, Ishikawa had no choice but to commit his disqualifying fifth with 54.3 seconds left in the 2A/1A San Juan Basin League clash, and the Miners could at last breathe easier en route to a 56-47 home win commencing the 2023 half of their season’s schedule.
“We’re always in the lead at the beginning. We need to go out strong so we can get a lead — big enough to last the whole game. That’s our thing,” said Ishikawa, who totaled a game-high 22 points. “But honestly, we didn’t go hard enough this game.
“First half I got a lot of drives, but it seemed a lot more congested the second half,” he noted. “So we started shooting from the outside and couldn’t really make any. That’s how we went down.”
And while Ridgway (1-3 overall, 0-1 SJBL, 0-1 2A SJBL) made just one three-pointer — by Beserra (11 points), beginning the final frame — Telluride thrived from beyond the arc. Beginning with an Ellison trey and another (later ruled a two-pointer) by Will Metheny, THS (4-4, 2-0, 1-0) trimmed the Demons’ early lead down to 14-13 by the end of the first quarter.
Tony Ordonez then sank a triple beginning the second, and after Metheny and Ellison each struck again from deep, the Miners’ lead swelled to an ominous 25-16, and remained a solid 33-26 after another Metheny trey, two Townes Merritt FTs and a bucket inside by reserve post Ben Seward — who’d tallied 10 points, supporting Sam Herman’s 13, in the JV’s 37-28 triumph.
“Early leads are dangerous leads,” said THS head coach Yana Pollard. “So I thought the team did a really good job responding right away in the first quarter. They started chipping away at it, then in the second they ripped apart that 1-3-1 (defense).
“At halftime we just talked about taking care of our possessions, not over-dribbling into that zone,” she continued. “They were doing a good job with just one, two dribbles and then dishing out. Luckily, we were shooting great tonight, except from the foul line. The foul line killed us.”
“Just coming off of break, we were really not in the full swing of things,” admitted Metheny. “Starting a few minutes in, we really started to get back into it like, ‘Let’s lock in, win this game!’”
Baskfield rejected counterpart Grayson Berry’s shot attempt beginning the third quarter, but Telluride continued to stay hot from in the corners, with an Ellison three increasing THS’ lead to 36-27, and another Metheny triple upping it to 41-29.
“Going to practice every day, working with everyone … we’ve just got the chemistry, you know?” said Ellison, who finished with a team-leading 14 points. “It’s just confidence, knowing that everyone’s got that trust in me to take that shot.”
“I’m really grateful to my teammates. Those shots, I’m just working to knock ’em down and help my teammates’ expectations,” Metheny (11 points) said. “You know, (threes are) a shot I practice a lot. My teammates trust me to hit those.”
Providing vital relief to Berry (9 points, 4 fouls), Seward (4 points) cleaned up a Cash Livermore miss late to give THS a 43-31 lead going into the fourth quarter before appreciative MinerDome backers. Merritt finished with 11 points, Livermore four and Ordonez three. Baskfield booked seven fourth-quarter points and totaled 10 in defeat.
Up next, Telluride will continue work on the 2A side of the SJBL by hosting Dolores on Friday. The Miners will then travel to face non-league 3A Crested Butte Saturday morning.
“It’s going to be a quick turnaround,” Pollard said, “but it’s going to test these guys. We’re now in (league) play, so we’re here to make a statement. The team worked during the holidays and has really matured.”
“I agree,” said Ellison. “We’ve just got to tighten things up, and we’ll be fine.”
“We can really use this experience,” Metheny said. “Work on our free throws, stuff we weren’t doing as well on in this game — use the next few days of practice to really get ready for Dolores and Crested Butte.”
Ridgway, meanwhile, will next visit DHS on Saturday.
“When we have that fire in us, we need to make more shots. That’s about it,” said Ishikawa.
