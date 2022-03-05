For the past seven years, the Telluride Ski and Snowboard (TSSC) Alpine Ski Team has followed a singular curriculum based on developing specific skill sets. That secret sauce is now helping to turn out impressive U14 and U16 racers, 10 of whom qualified for the Rocky/Central Championships scheduled for later this month, the highest number of qualifiers the team has ever seen.
Beginning in third grade, skiers are deeply immersed in a unique developmental alpine program so that by the time alpine racers are U14 and U16, they are executing specific learned skills into reality.
“We’re sending more athletes to the U14 and U16 Junior Championships this year than ever before,” said TSSC Alpine Program Director Larry Gianatti in a letter to alpine parents this week. “We’ve never sent more than four U14 athletes to the Rocky/Central Championships in a single year since the early 1990's. This year we’ll send seven U14 athletes to the championships. Before two years ago, we’d never sent an athlete to the U16 Championships. We’ll send two athletes this year, proof that our development process with U10 and U12s is working.”
In fact, the team is sending a much higher percentage of their total number of athletes to championships than any other club in the Rocky Mountain Division. As Gianatti pointed out, “70 percent of TSSC U14 kids who went to qualifiers, qualified — no program has a percentage like that.”
Regan Chandler and Eva Henschel qualified for the U16 Rocky/Central Championships, which will take place March 7-11 in Steamboat. Hugh Hatcher, Sadie Schenk, Sophie Scranton, Belle McTigue, Ruby Cieciuch, Blake Chandler and Caitlyn McKillop qualified for the U14 Rocky/Central Championships which will take place March 13-17 in Vail.
In her sixth season as a TSSC alpine coach, Krystin Wignall said she and her racers have been working from day one with the hopes that each year they might qualify more and more athletes. This is the second year that her U14 skiers have been working within the curriculum since they started the program as third graders/first year U10s.
“Sadie Schenk got three top ten finishes, including one second place in Super G while Caitlyn McKillop had some incredible best finishes this season, which secured her qualifying,” Wignall said. “Lillyann Mahoney, although she didn’t qualify, is by far the most improved athlete of the team this season and Lila Mueffleman is our MVP, always there to cheer on a fellow athlete while working hard to ski as fast as she can.”
TSSC Executive Director and U14 Alpine Coach Justin Chandler said these exciting successes are a result of a combination of factors.
“A group of helpful and dedicated parents, the training venues generously provided by the resort, the coaching staff, and by far most importantly, the athletes themselves,” he said. “They work hard and sacrifice a lot to do this sport. Lots of training, travel and things to overcome including tough courses, difficult race venues, and the toughest competition in the U.S.”
TSSC alpine coaches gather for weekly training sessions where they learn to implement the same unique program and follow the same progression of interconnected skill cornerstones — balance, rotary, edging and pressure — along with key technical and tactical aspects of competitive alpine skiing.
“I don’t know of another program that has as comprehensive a curriculum as what we have,” explained Gianatti.
Which is why David Green, who’s been working with the US Ski Snowboard Sport Education Department for over 12 years, arrived this week to serve as a consultant, shadowing TSSC alpine coaches as they implement the alpine curriculum. He aims to combine that coaching knowledge with his experience working with elite athletes to help refine this long-considered curriculum so that everyone can be on the same page.
The goal, Green says, is to put young skiers in a “balanced and athletic position,” enabling them to “move in any direction, at any point and time, to perform the maneuvers and skills” requisite to optimal ski racing.
“There’s often a revolving door in coaching,” Green explained. “So when Justin or Larry get a new coach, that coach will understand exactly what we’re looking for in developing best skills in alpine ski racing.”
In other ski club news, TSSC bid on and was chosen to host the Rocky Mountain Division U10 Championships in Telluride on March 12 and 13. The championships will host 100 young skiers competing on Competition Hill.
“This is a very prestigious event, and we take great pride in hosting a first-class event,” Gianatti said.
Chandler explains that U10 is where the journey to U16/U19 really begins.
“It’s an important event and program because it needs to be fun and build confidence,” he said. “Everyone must be extremely encouraging as this is a tough sport and we want to keep all these U10s in the sport through high school.”
“We’d like to thank the resort for all their support and their recent $10,000 donation to the club,” added Chandler. “Patrick Latcham and Chuck Horning were instrumental in that support, along with Scott Pittenger and his operations crew out on the hill.”
For more information on TSSC, go to TSSC.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.