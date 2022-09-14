The scoreboard showed a 3-games-to-0 loss.
The by-game scores, however, told a much more positive tale.
Entering a 2A/1A San Juan Basin League (SJBL) test at Ignacio last Thursday (Sept. 8), having won three of their last five — but very nearly all five (the losses came via tiebreaking third games in two best-of-three Gunnison Invitational bouts) — Telluride’s Lady Miners, despite falling 27-29, 20-25, 19-25, almost forced the Volleycats into a come-from-behind scenario.
“It was really fun to see Telluride show what they had,” said THS head coach Lorrie Mahoney, taking charge in 2022 of a varsity which had finished 15-10 and advanced to a postseason regional last fall, but which also graduated three crucial players. “Unfortunately, some nights go the other way, but … to see Ignacio again, I think it’s going to be fun. We really started coming alive at the end of the third game.”
Actually, it was much earlier than that. Aggressors early on inside an uneasy IHS Gymnasium, the Lady Miners first gained the upper hand at 3-2, then retook the lead seven times in earning first crack at game point, 24-23. Another chance to go up 1-0 in the match came at 25-24, and a third at 27-26 when senior Emma Righetti mashed one of several foreboding kills.
Ignacio senior Harmony Reynolds answered with a block of junior Clara Kunz, producing the session’s 16th tie-of-score, and IHS completed their initial escape via a Reynolds cross-court spike and junior Solymar Cosio’s stuff of a Telluride over-pass.
The guests impressively did not let such a slim setback shake them. Helped by a Righetti service ace plus a middle tip courtesy senior newcomer Avery Compton, Telluride pressed IHS skipper Shasta Pontine into taking a timeout with the ’Cats down 10-4 early in Game 2.
And though Ignacio responded with a go-ahead 9-1 run, giving them a 13-11 lead, they’d not lose, Telluride managed to stave off game point three times before THS junior Katie Cahalane tipped a ball into the net, after the Lady Miners had successfully dug up an attempted Cosio kill.
After Righetti netted an attack, giving IHS a 4-3 advantage early in Game 3, the ’Cats all but motored away to victory in expanding their lead to 17-7. Amazingly, the Lady Miners nearly rallied all the way back, closing to 20-17 and later to 22-19 via a kill by freshman prospect Delia Noel. Unforced errors, however — in the form of netted attacks by junior Isla Silva and Noel, and ultimately a Silva net violation on match point — allowed Ignacio to complete the sweep.
Righetti registered a 10-kill, 10-dig double-double in defeat, and added four aces plus three blocks. Noel downed four kills and came up with 11 digs. Junior Kassidy Atherton was credited with 16 set assists and, like classmate Bryn Geiger, logged six digs defensively. Compton contributed four kills and four digs.
“You know, I thought it was two really evenly-matched teams,” Mahoney said. “We had some great kills, some great aces. … But Ignacio, they’re scrappy; they picked up stuff we thought was down. Still, it was a really fun, fun game.”
Having played 10 of their 11 matches to date out of town, Telluride (4-7 overall, 1-2 SJBL, 1-1 2A SJBL) will return to action inside the MinerDome this weekend for a brief homestand.
THS will first host Nucla — to whom they’d lost a third-game tiebreaker at GHS — today (Thursday) with the Lady Mustangs (9-3, 3-1, 1-1 1A SJBL) arriving fresh off a 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 sweep of Ridgway (2-6, 0-3, 0-2 2A SJBL). Dolores (3-7, 1-2, 1-1 2A SJBL) will then visit on Saturday, before the Lady Miners travel to NHS on the Tuesday for a clash which, like the Dolores contest, will count towards the league standings.
“It’s a new year, I’m a brand-new coach to the high school program, we’ve had quite a few transfers. … But you know, I think we’ve showed who we really are, and I think who we’re going to be in matches going forward,” stated Mahoney. “Every match we’ve played we’ve gotten better, better, better. I’m excited every time they get on the court to show me and the fans.”
