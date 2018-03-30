Telluride junior ski racer Kendahl Roufa had to beat more than the clock to reach the U.S. Junior National Championships.
Roufa, a 15-year-old alpine racer who trains with the Loveland Alpine Race Academy, nearly missed the USSA Regional Championships last week — the qualifying event for Junior Nationals — because of a painful leg condition that tormented her throughout 2017-18 season.
For 11 months, the daughter of Telluride’s Sheilagh and Lee Roufa endured an odyssey of agony that included medical tests, boot adjustments, more medical exams, an October surgery, physical therapy, ultrasound treatments, and hours of physical therapy and massage.
“We really had no expectation for her,” Sheilagh Roufa said. She added that she and Kendahl’s father just wanted her to be able to ski again without debilitating pain.
“At Regionals (in Winter Park), she skied to her ability without a ton of training,” said Sheilagh Roufa, herself a former collegiate ski racer. “She had an eighth in the SG Combined and a 10th in the GS, which qualified her for a spot on the 15-member team for the Junior Nationals.”
The SG Combined is a super-G race and a slalom race, and the double-race helped Kendahl Roufa earn her position on the U16 Rocky Mountain/Central Division Team that will compete in the U.S. Junior Nationals at Mission Ridge, Washington, which begin Saturday.
“That was her goal … to get on the team (to Junior Nationals),” Sheilagh Roufa said, adding that reaching that goal started with the leg surgery to treat compartment syndrome in her calves. An injury condition more often associated with distance runners, compartment syndrome occurs when pressure builds within a group of muscles, nerves and blood vessels that are contained in a “compartment” of fascia membrane.
The pain intensifies when the pressure increases inside the tough fascia covering.
The pressure eventually reduces the proper oxygenation to the cells in the muscle grouping, further complicating the condition.
At first, Sheilagh Roufa said, ski boots were a source for the pain in her daughter’s legs. Boot adjustments and different shells and liners failed to solve the discomfort.
Conditions worsened, along with the pain and tears.
“She was in pain. It was hard,” her mother said. “She’s your kid … and she’s injured. She was crying.”
The director of the Loveland Alpine Race Academy suggested a consultation with the specialists at the Steadman-Hawkins Clinic in Denver.
Diagnosis: compartment syndrome in both calves (worse in the right leg).
Considering the potentially debilitating condition, the family opted for surgery.
In October, Kendahl Roufa underwent a four-compartment release fasciatomy (surgery) on her right calf.
“She knew immediately,” her mother said. “Just two days later, she said, ‘This is so much better.’”
As she recovered from surgery, her mother said Kendahl got a huge boost when she was finally able to get back on skis for some hometown skiing in Telluride over the Christmas holidays.
Kendahl and her mother had moved to Evergreen for the school year and racing season to enable Kendahl to pursue the ski academy opportunity with the Loveland club.
Father Lee remained in Telluride and commuted to Evergreen to help with Kendahl’s race program and physical therapy. The family spent their summer together in Telluride.
“Kendahl went free skiing in Telluride with her friends (over Christmas break),” Sheilagh Roufa said. “She was skiing without pain.”
Kendahl returned to her winter routine of morning classes at Evergreen High School (including three Advanced Placement courses) and afternoon ski training at Loveland.
Gradually, the coaches worked her back into limited gate training.
She managed four race starts before the crucial regional races at Winter Park last week.
A fourth-place finish in a slalom at Loveland added to her momentum entering the USSA Regionals, where Roufa earned her coveted spot on the U16 Regional Team.
After competing at the U.S. Junior Nationals, she’ll return to Colorado for surgery on her left calf — an operation that will leave her with two scars on her left leg to match the two 7-inch scars on her right leg.
