Pit against Mancos in the Class 2A-District 3 Tournament championship Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, a difficult first half put Telluride’s boys in a hole from which they ultimately couldn’t extract themselves.
But even though the two-day event was single-elimination, and though THS lost 51-34, all was, in fact, not lost.
With the eight district winners advancing to the 32-team State Tournament and guaranteed — providing each was amongst the CHSAA Seeding & Selection Index’s top 16 teams after districts — to host a four-team regional, the Miners were awarded one of the 24 remaining tickets to the “Big Dance.”
And though her team wasn’t rated highly by the seeding committee, head coach Yana Pollard seemed content that Telluride got the chance to utilize knowledge gained from facing the Blue Jays and extend their 2022-23 season as far as possible.
“I’m stoked,” she said, prior to leaving event site Ridgway. “I mean, we got the opportunity to play Mancos a third time … we’ve thrown in some new plays, and I think there’s going to be some great basketball.”
“It feels great,” said junior guard Will Metheny. “We knew coming in that we’d really have to worry about Mancos. But we’d been kind of looking forward to that, to play them. So we’ve really just got to stay prepared.”
And, fortunately, the Miners (12-8 overall) already have some familiarity with their next opponent.
Seeded 28th overall, Telluride will next play 5-seed Plateau Valley at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, in Collbran. THS had clashed with Mike Vig’s Cowboys back on Dec. 10, 2022, at Caprock Academy’s tournament but fell short in Grand Junction, 53-42. Most recently, PVHS (17-3) recorded an eighth straight victory by upsetting Vail Christian 42-40 in the D-5 finale.
“They’re on a streak, you know,” junior center/forward Grayson Berry said, “so we have to step up on defense.”
Surely salty over the shocker in Edwards, the 12-seed Saints (16-3) will seek payback at Region V but will first have to handle No. 21 Hoehne in the 5:30 p.m. semifinal to even get to try. Meanwhile, the Farmers (14-8) will hope to have improved upon their 1-2 showing in District 6, capped by a 51-34 loss to Fowler in that non-sequential, three-day tourney’s third-place game.
Friday’s winners will then square off at 1 p.m. the next afternoon for a place in the eight-team State Championships March 9-11 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.
TELLURIDE 34, MANCOS 51: Trailing 16-7 after one quarter, 27-13 through two, and still looking to pass the 20-point mark after three quarters of the aforementioned D-3 title tilt, THS got 13 points from Berry and seven from Quinn O’Neill before he fouled out. Metheny made two three-pointers and totaled six points, while junior guard Cash Livermore hit one and logged five.
Senior guard Tony Ordonez nailed a fourth-quarter three to round out the squad’s scoring as the Miners suddenly recorded 15 of their 34 points during the last eight minutes.
Outscored by four during the final frame, Mancos got 14 points from sophomore forward/center Kaiden Wyatt and 13 from junior guard/forward Brian Veach, who’d been on the verge of ejection the previous afternoon after picking up three personal fouls plus a technical — all during the second quarter — in a shaky 51-43 elimination of upset-minded Dolores (2-18 overall).
Junior guard Chris Medina went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line and booked 10 points, and junior Andrew Jaime nearly joined his teammates in double figures but ended up totaling nine points.
Denied regional-hosting duties, the Blue Jays (16-5) were instead given the No. 22 seed and a place in Region VI, to be held at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood and hosted by No. 6 Golden View Classical Academy.
“Our team’s really been focused on playing as a team, being a brotherhood,” MHS head coach Dusty Veach said. “And if we just continue to do that, continue supporting each other, then no matter where we play we’ll be OK.”
Mancos will face 11-seed Holly (17-5), the D-6 runner-up, on Friday at 7 p.m. Tipping things off at 5, GVCA (16-5) will battle 27-seed Akron (8-12), lucky to still be in the mix after being ousted by Holyoke on the first of District 2’s three days.
TELLURIDE 39, RIDGWAY 25: Going head-to-head with RHS in the second D-3 semi Friday night, Feb. 24, with the Miners minus junior Townes Merritt (illness) and the Demons down senior Canyon Ishikawa (right knee injury), THS emerged from an inexplicably low-scoring first half with a 12-8 advantage and effectively put the game out of reach by starting the third quarter on a 12-0 run featuring two Metheny treys.
Metheny, Berry and Livermore each totaled 10 points, while Ordonez and sophomore reserve Sam Herman (4-4 FT) each contributed four points, and O’Neill one towards eliminating the District 3 hosts.
“Everyone found a role,” Metheny said. “We worked it around … and once (shots) started going, everything was rolling.”
Senior center Jack Baskfield led Ridgway (5-11 overall) with his 10 points. Senior guard/forward Justin Beserra registered eight points, and freshman guard/forward Isaac Baskfield seven as the green-clad gents — held scoreless for the game’s first 6:21 — began the fourth quarter trailing 29-14 after a Berry three and a Livermore two-point take to the hoop.
“We’ve played a couple games without Townes this year,” said Pollard, “but we have to do a lot of things differently. When we got the ball inside and then outside we played so well. I think everyone had a moment because every time we shared the ball we got a bucket.”
