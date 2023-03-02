Telluride's Tony Ordonez (24, left) leaps for a shot while defended by Ridgway's Henry Deppen during 2A-District 3 Tournament semifinal action Friday night, Feb. 24, at RHS. The Miners defeated the Demons, but despite losing to Mancos in the next afternoon's championship game, were still chosen for the 2023 Class 2A State Tournament's initial Round-of-32. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)