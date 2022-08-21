“Slap some bacon on a biscuit and let's go! We're burnin' daylight” —John Wayne
Though it’s not likely many runners wolf down bacon and biscuits before a big run, the intent is the same — hit the trail, this time to help support cancer research. The John Wayne Grit Series True Grit half marathon and 5K trail run takes place in Ridgway Saturday and will take runners through the iconic landscapes and settings that were featured in Wayne’s late career masterpiece, “True Grit.” Wayne earned an Oscar for Best Actor for his work in the 1969 Western classic.
Fighting cancer was personal for Wayne. Though he survived lung cancer, stomach cancer eventually claimed his life in 1979. His family created the John Wayne Cancer Foundation in 1985 with the mission to “bring courage, strength and grit to the fight against cancer.” The Grit Series is one of the foundation’s key fundraisers and takes place throughout the summer — this year in person — not only in Ridgway, but locations in Texas and California that also served as settings for Wayne’s films. The Ridgway event is the third of five taking place this summer.
The Ridgway 5k and half marathon is perhaps the most perfect, as the sheen of filming “True Grit” in the area has only burnished with the passing years. The True Grit Café in downtown Ridgway at 123 North Lena, is a veritable museum of the film and of Wayne’s local legacy. The café boasts a set piece from its namesake film and enough photos of the legendary actor to satisfy any fan of Hollywood’s golden era stars. Opened on New Year’s Eve in 1985 and built to honor the filming of “True Grit,” the café serves as the Grit Series home base. According to the café’s webpage, the internal south wall of the True Grit Cafe was the original external wall of “Chambers Grocery” from one of the first scenes in the movie.
The Grit Series, which was launched in 2019, chose Ridgway for its inaugural event.
According to a news release, “runners will enjoy the challenging courses, which are run on single-track trails and fire roads on three private ranches only accessible to Grit Series participants. The spectacular scenery includes views of the San Juan Mountains, the True Grit barn, wildflower valleys and herds of majestic elk.”
The race starts and finishes at The Last Dollar Ranch on county road 58P and features water and aid stations, as well as water and snacks at the finish line. Individuals and teams are encouraged to fundraise for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. Organizers explained that participants can pay to register or can commit to fundraise. Each participant gets a John Wayne Grit Series running shirt and finisher mug. Top fundraisers can earn rewards like a John Wayne Grit Series trucker hat, a John Wayne Grit Series Nathan Stealth jacket, John Wayne Grit Series Patagonia Nano Puff jacket, and even the opportunity to name a research grant.
Each event is timed and will feature podium prizes and medals for the fastest
runners. Additionally, the top three individual fundraisers and top three team captains will be rewarded a Stetson Oak Ridge Hat.
As Wayne himself said, “True grit is making a decision and standing by it, doing what must be done.”
For more information, and to register or volunteer, go to johnwayne.org. Registration closes at midnight Wednesday.
JWCF funds novel and innovative programs that improve cancer patients’ outcomes and save lives through research, education, awareness and support. JWCF is a 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information, visit johnwayne.org.
