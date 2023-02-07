Telluride's Grayson Berry (22) spins towards the basket during recent 2A/1A San Juan Basin League road-game action at Nucla. The Miners and Mustangs are slated to meet again this week inside the MinerDome, with Berry entering the week having scored ten or more points in last weekend's win at Ridgway and home loss to Mancos. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)