Faring better at home versus Mancos than earlier this season down in Montezuma County, Telluride’s boys couldn’t clip the Blue Jays’ wings Saturday afternoon, but came much closer to doing so.
Getting 13 points from junior center/forward Grayson Berry and 11 from junior guard Cash Livermore, THS actually led MHS 16-13 through eight intense MinerDome minutes, but in what ended up a 60-52 defeat, had to play from behind after Mancos built up a 30-25 halftime lead which grew to 47-37 beginning the fourth quarter.
As problematic as he was in the teams’ Jan. 20 meeting, MHS junior Brian Veach went off for a game-high 21 points. Sophomore Kaiden Wyatt again was strong in the paint and booked 14, while junior Andrew Jaime sank three three-pointers and totaled 15 points. Junior Chris Medina scored four points, sophomore Spencer Eschallier chipped in three and freshman Darren Daves did likewise via a three-ball.
Helping the Jays (11-5 overall, 6-1 2A/1A San Juan Basin, 4-0 2A SJBL) go a collective 9-of-20 from the free-throw line, Veach went 6-of-7 with Medina (0-of-4) amongst those at the opposite end of the spectrum.
THS (7-7, 4-3, 3-2) finished 9-of-15 from the charity stripe, with Livermore going 4-of-6. Junior Will Metheny nailed three threes to finish with nine points, junior Townes Merritt contributed eight points before fouling out, and senior Tony Ordonez logged six points (all in the first half). Junior Jay Ellison chipped in three points and recent varsity call-up Quinn O’Neill even registered a fourth-quarter deuce.
With regular-season action beginning to wind down, Telluride will continue league play visiting 2A Dolores (1-13, 0-5, 0-3 prior to a 2/4 trip to Ridgway, not yet reported) on Thursday, then hosting 1A Nucla the next night.
MINERS DROP DEMONS: Visiting Ridgway on Thursday night, THS overcame a sluggish second quarter — putting them down 19-16 at halftime — with a slightly better third, followed by a fierce fourth in prevailing 37-30.
Senior post Jack Baskfield booked the Demons’ only basket during the deciding eight minutes, while the Miners scored 14 points in erasing a 28-23 deficit facing them through three quarters of SJBL action.
Berry led the way offensively with his 10 points, including one trey, and Ordonez was right behind with nine (7-8 FT). Merritt managed seven points, Livermore drained two threes in totaling six, Metheny struck once from distance for his three points, and Ellison scored two.
Senior Justin Beserra led Ridgway with 11 points in defeat and Baskfield earned five. Each sank one of RHS’ three triples (senior Devin Sisler made the other). Freshman Henry Deppen made five FTs in six tries for his night’s points, freshman Isaac Baskfield booked four and senior Tanner Hawkins two.
