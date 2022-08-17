Telluride Bicycle Racing, the nonprofit that hosts the Telluride 100, has added another event to its lineup, this time a race run exclusively on the area’s gravel roads. Registration for the 2022 Telluride Gravel Race Oct. 8 is limited to just 75 riders, but has already been filled, event organizers said earlier this week.
“We are excited to provide the first ever gravel race in Telluride,” said Tony Behling, Telluride Bicycle Racing board member. “We look forward to having our attendees experience the amazing course while taking in the views.”
The 80-mile race (long course) starts and finishes at the Oak Street gondola plaza and takes riders on a scenic — think fall colors — ride to Trout Lake, Wilson Mesa, Hastings Mesa and Deep Creek Mesa. Race officials caution that the long course is not for the “beginner or the untrained.”
A 45-mile short course is also offered and is described as “perfect for all riders. Beginners will enjoy the fact it’s over by the time they are totally spent, intermediates will relish the challenge and diehards will be able to hit it hard and fast with pacing less of a concern as with the long course.”
According to Telluride Bicycle Racing’s website, “Telluride Gravel’s long and short course will provide an unparalleled two-wheel adventure for riders of intermediate to elite fitness levels. … Course altitude range will be between 7,500 and 10,500 (feet in elevation) and will run primarily along well-maintained county roads, gently graded (non-technical) old railway lines, sprawling mesas amongst 14k-foot peaks, and the ‘true grit’ of a mining supply route.”
The views alone will make for an incredibly scenic ride and the courses will amble through valleys, high mountain passes and mesa landscapes, terrain that will be glittering in the autumnal gold of aspen groves.
Scott Benge also serves on Telluride Bicycle Racing’s board. The idea to stage a gravel race hinged on the explosion of gravel biking’s popularity in the past five years.
“I think the reason for this is a blend of mountain biking and road biking into an accessible activity that takes people to beautiful places they probably would never go without gravel riding,” Benge said. “As far as doing a gravel event in Telluride, the San Juan Mountains and Southwest Colorado, including Telluride, have thousands of miles of prime gravel roads thanks to our pioneering ranchers, miners and farmers. The area is a gravel mecca, unmatched in quantity and quality. Gravel is a perfectly sustainable and awesome sport. Once you have a bike — a lot of different types of bikes will work for gravel — everything you need is at your fingertips, there is no special place you need to go to, nobody to pay to participate, you don’t even have to load up the bikes on your car and drive anywhere, you can just leave from your house and go as far as your legs and adventurous spirit can take you.”
Benge, like all his cohorts with Telluride Bicycle Racing events, is a self-avowed “two-wheel obsessed” rider and racer. The idea for staging the Telluride Gravel Race came to fellow board member Tony Lee and Benge while gravel riding in the area.
“The ‘ah ha’ moment for this event was when we were riding around doing a five-mesa loop one day (Iron Springs, Horsefly, Specie, Wilson, Hastings) and we said, ‘This is the best riding in the world, we need a gravel event here,’” Lee said. “That was it.”
The attraction of gravel roads for riders is apparent. According to bicycling.com, “Gravel has a broad definition — generally, any terrain between the steep, rocky inclines of mountain biking, and the smooth asphalt of road biking. In practice, it translates to gorgeous scenery, pleasantly challenging conditions, and no cars. Combined with advances in bike technology, gravel’s decades-long explosion of popularity makes sense.”
Though registration filled up within hours of being open, Benge said riders should keep checking the registration page, as it is anticipated some riders will drop out. He said the number of riders for the event hinged on the type of permit the race needed to pull with the USFS.
“The forest service has been great to work with and due to our group creating and planning this event with less than a year runway they could only grant us a 75-person, non-commercial permit, which means capacity is less than we’d have liked,” Benge explained. “However, next year we will be going for a larger permit and that is already in the works. Filling the race to capacity this year really helps because that signals the forest service that we have solid turnout and need a larger permit capacity. We could not be more thrilled with the great reception and turnout for registration. We are super thankful to everyone for all the support.”
Any race worth its salt culminates with libations and fellowship, and the Telluride Gravel Race is no exception. Post-race festivities, complete with beer and food, will be held at Oak.
The race categories include age group fields that will be posted following the race. The male and female winner of the long course will be awarded a custom factory pair of Wagner Skis. All participants will receive a limited-edition hat, shirt or socks, purchased at checkout that will help fund future years of gravel racing in Telluride.
There are many volunteer opportunities available on race day and multiple sponsorship opportunities. For more information, contact Benge at scott@tellurideconsulting.com, or call him at 970-708-1804.
Registration for the Telluride Gravel Race is found at telluridegravelrace.com. The race is sponsored by Dierks Bentley, Ray Hix Jr., Jeremy Wing, Alpine Bank, Insurance of the San Juans, Telluride Properties and Telluride Consulting. The race will be held rain or shine.
