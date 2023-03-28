Start marking those calendars, soccer fans; the April 26 rematch between Telluride and Crested Butte will be must-watch, even if it means making a long drive into Gunnison County.
Doing battle for the first time this spring, the Lady Miners hosted the Lady Titans — whom they’d defeated 5-0 and 4-1 in 2022, before CBCS closed out the campaign falling in the CHSAA Class 2A State Championship match at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City — Friday afternoon and lost 1-0.
Able to watch and contain freshman Molly Miller and freshman Nora Thomes, who’d scored Crested Butte’s goals in a 2-1 win at Buena Vista three days earlier, THS unfortunately surrendered a first-half strike to sophomore Teagan Turner. The only ball to get past junior Jayden Fortner, last season’s 2A Southwestern League Goalkeeper of the Year, Turner’s goal was unassisted.
Second-year skipper Heather Culley’s Lady Titans improved to 3-3 overall, and 1-0 in 2A Intermountain-South play, prior to visiting non-league Salida (1-1, 0-0 3A Tri-Peaks) on Tuesday.
Standing 2-2 (0-1 Intermountain-South) overall, THS was to next see action on Tuesday at Delta. Results from the 6 p.m. match against the Lady Panthers (1-1, 0-0 3A Western Slope) were not immediately available before press time Tuesday afternoon.
A LOOK AT LAX: THS girls’ lacrosse couldn’t catch a break over the weekend. With field conditions in town not yet suitable for competition, the team was prepared to face Eagle Valley on March 25 at neutral Durango instead.
But with wintry weather again whacking the southwest, Telluride was unable to travel and face the Lady Devils — who’d successfully traveled south from Gypsum to DHS the previous day, beating the advancing elements but not the Lady Demons in a tight 10-9 loss. EVHS dipped to 2-4 overall while remaining 1-2 in 4A Mountain-East action; Durango improved to 1-2 overall while staying 0-0 in Mountain-West work.
The Lady Miners (2-0, 0-0) were to next visit Fruita Monument on Tuesday and battle at Fruita 8/9 School, but results from the game were unavailable at press time. Assuming the match was a go, FMHS — the third-highest “Others Receiving Votes” team in this week’s CHSAANow.com Class 4A poll — would have gone in standing 2-1 overall (0-0 Mountain-West) after a long trip to Aurora on March 25 and 17-4 rout of Rangeview (0-3, 0-0 4A East).
Telluride’s boys, meanwhile, saw action on March 23 and crunched Crested Butte 13-2. Leading the way offensively at neutral Canyon View Park in Grand Junction, freshman Gus Markley torched the Titans (0-3, 0-2 4A Mountain) for four goals and logged an assist. Juniors Cash Livermore and Loudon Doemland each netted two goals and combined for four assists.
Junior Lucas Betz recorded four assists himself as the Miners (2-1, 2-0) got at least one goal from eight different players.
CBCS junior Jack Pierson tallied both Titan goals in defeat.
Up next, THS will face Fruita Monument (1-2, 1-0) on Thursday at CVP and get underway at 4 p.m.
