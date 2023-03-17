During its inaugural season last year, the Telluride Racquet Club got its feet on the ground and began building momentum. This year the goal is to focus and improve to become a full-service racquet club. In a creative effort to add variety to racquet offerings at The Peaks Resort and Spa, the club’s director Eric Fey has launched a full events schedule, will oversee construction of additional pickleball courts, add programming, focus on community outreach initiatives and will welcome two additional staff members.
Beginning April 3, the club will embark on the second phase of its courts improvement project.
“We’re going to repack a lot of the gravel, repave it, and when the court is perfect, we can paint four pickleball courts on the exact same footprint as a tennis court for a total of four brand new pickleball courts,” Fey explained. “This is in addition to the four new clay tennis courts that were installed last spring. Everything should be ready by opening day, May 22, weather permitting.”
Construction crews will also install a staircase down the backside of the courts, construct a storage shed for coaching supplies and install shade sails outside the pro shop to create patio space.
The summer season will run from May 22 through Aug. 18. From Aug. 18 through approximately mid-October, the club will offer a distilled program with details to be determined.
Seven racquet pros will lead the club’s summer programming. In addition to Fey, all five staff members from last summer — head pro Nate Azbug, assistant pro Logan Weber, and staff pros Dylan and Hayden Cass — will return this season, along with two new hires: assistant pro Samantha Martinelli, and former All-American college tennis player and Hall of Fame college coach Tim Cass, who will serve as a part-time guest professional.
Summer programming includes clinics for adults and juniors, women and men, along with camps catering to adult doubles and youth fundamentals. Tennis events feature round robins and pro-ams. For pickleball there are clinics and round robins for beginner, intermediate and advanced players, and new this year, the club will host regular Saturday pickleball tournaments.
Fey has also developed new community outreach initiatives for the season.
“I’d like the club to be an essential part of the community,” he said. “And to give back a little bit as well. I’m thinking of ways where the club can be inclusive instead of exclusive.”
The club will work with Telluride Academy to host clinics this summer. Given staff experience in adaptive tennis coaching, Fey is also meeting with officials from the Telluride Adaptive Sports Program next week to discuss potential summer programming opportunities.
With experience in grassroots tennis programming during the years he spent coaching on the east coast, Fey has also launched a “Community Tennis Program” to take place on Friday afternoons during the summer, during which children ages 8-16 may enjoy free tennis instruction from the club’s trained and certified coaches.
“No one is turned away in this program based on their ability to pay,” Fey explained. “All of the coaches will be volunteering time for this program each week.”
This season there will be a new donation box set up at the pro shop called “Recycle Your Racquets” where people may donate old tennis racquets, which staff will clean, restring and find new homes for in hopes of reaching players in Telluride and beyond who might benefit from them.
A “semi-private club with public access,” the club saw over 5,000 participants on the courts last season, and the goal is to have over 7,500 participating this year. While the club maintains essential relationships with Telski and Peaks Resort owners whose club memberships are included in their dues, Fey also wants to be as inclusive of others as possible. To that end, the club is offering a variety of memberships this season, ranging from $299 for a “Fractional Individual Membership” to $999 for a “Family Season Pass.”
“This year if you buy before May 21, which is the day before the season officially begins, and you use the promo code ‘Telluride’ at checkout, you’ll get 20 percent off any membership, including our new family memberships, which are an incredible deal,” he said. “That’s a savings of $100 for an individual membership and $200 for a family membership.”
The club also recently launched a new, free Telluride Racquet Club app, which Fey has been perfecting since October, that lists all staff and programming information. People can also buy memberships and pay online, sign-up for lessons or clinics, and book court time on the app, making for what Fey calls “a seamless guest experience.”
Beginning May 22, courts are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 970-708-5087, or through the new website, tellurideracquetclub.com, or new app.
