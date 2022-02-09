For those in the Norwood area looking for a new winter activity, Nordic skiing may just become more attractive, as the Norwood Nordic Association (NNA) and Lone Cone Library teamed up to collect and offer Nordic rental gear.
“Currently, there is a robust selection of boots and poles and a handful of skis. Supply chain issues have slowed the launch of the program and have limited the current ski selection. However, NNA will continue to build on the ski fleet as ski stock supplies improve,” according to a news release announcing the program last week. “The fleet is limited to adult sizes, but the organization hopes to add a kid’s fleet in years to come. The intention of the free rental program is to give patrons of the library access to ski equipment and experience Nordic skiing on Wrights Mesa.”
The rental program has been years in the making, according to the NNA’s Galena Gleason.
“The idea was launched four years ago based on many members of the Norwood community who expressed interest in Nordic skiing but didn’t have access to equipment. The closest place to rent Nordic skis is in Telluride, which is logistically challenging. Because Norwood Nordic Association is a small organization with a limited budget, it took a couple years to acquire funding,” she explained. “We got an incredible opportunity to buy an affordable fleet of boots from Bootdoctors, which got the ball rolling. From there we’ve been piecing together the fleet as grant and membership money has allowed. We also have run into issues with supply chain shortages, due to the pandemic. The skis we ordered have been back ordered since last season. We finally received a portion of the skis this month and have enough of a fleet to get the program launched.”
Grants from the Lone Cone Legacy Trust, Telluride Foundation and San Miguel County, as well as donations from NNA members, made the program possible, she added. While the opportunity to rent Nordic equipment is brand new, Gleason believes the program will be well used, especially given the extensive trail system in the area.
“We anticipate the program to be popular and will spike an interest in Nordic skiing in our community. The biggest challenge in beginning to ski is acquiring the equipment. By taking that factor out of the equation, we hope that more people will get out and experience the sport,” she said. “Nordic skiing is a very low impact sport. You can push your physical limitations as much or as little as you desire. It is a fantastic way to recreate during the winter months and interact with the environment in a unique way.”
The recently established Busted Arm Draw Nordic trail system, located approximately 13 miles southeast of Norwood, offers over six miles of groomed and backcountry trails, thanks to the Norwood Parks and Recreation District, in partnership with NNA. The trail system is under permit with Uncompahgre National Forest and offers scenic paths through ponderosa forests, complete with views of Lone Cone Peak.
“The trails at Busted Arm Draw are holding up well. Despite the lack of snow in January, the trails currently have enough snow to maintain good quality skiing. The trails are groomed by Norwood Nordic Association volunteers, and the team is quite meticulous in ensuring the trails are in good shape. On lean snow years like this, that can mean shoveling snow onto thin areas to keep good coverage. It is a labor of love,” Gleason said.
The NNA was established five years ago and has been working on expanding Nordic skiing opportunities in Norwood since the organization’s inception, according to the release. For more information on NNA, including how to become a member, visit norwoodnordic.com.
