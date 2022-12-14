Winter weather arrived Tuesday, smacking Colorado’s high country pretty much as predicted — and in the process preventing Telluride Girls’ Basketball from traveling south and east into La Plata County for a non-league game at 3A Bayfield.
And with both developing programs eyeing a contest which realistically could go either way, neither team could have been over-overjoyed about the postponement (a make-up date has yet to be decided); the hosting Lady Wolverines would likely have had four regulars back in uniform after missing a 53-13 loss on Friday at 2A Monte Vista, while the visiting Lady Miners were ready to build upon their progress made at the Caprock Academy tournament over the weekend.
“Yeah, for sure,” senior Summer Armstrong had said, following THS’ Day 1 clash with CA. “We’re definitely going to be playing harder teams and I feel like we’re ready to crush it, do as much as we can and get back in the groove.”
“I want to get more confidence; that’s a big part of this tournament,” said sophomore Tjarn Lyons. “It’s (about) getting more comfortable with the ball. We’re all, like, so new and I think these games — with people ‘around’ our level — help us a lot.”
And up in Grand Junction, Telluride hung tough — particularly in each outing’s early goings, but more or less for three quarters in each — with the event-hosting Lady Eagles as well as Day 2 opponent Plateau Valley, though victory on the scoreboard ultimately proved elusive.
Caught off-guard by THS’ improved rebounding and ball movement, Caprock really only owned the second stanza and inflated an 8-2 lead after the first frame into a 19-2 cushion going into halftime. The Lady Miners, however, regrouped in the locker room and proceeded to battle CA to a 2-2 draw in the third before finally running out of steam in the fourth as the Lady Eagles flew away with a 28-4 win.
Armstrong recorded both of Telluride’s two-point hoops, while Lyons and sophomore Pella Ward each collected a media-counted seven rebounds, and sophomore Emma Reggiannini six. Senior Brooke Chang (9 points) was the Lady Eagles’ high scorer and had primary support from juniors Clara Most — who this year transferred from Mancos — and Illiana Klein, who each contributed four points.
Eager to avenge a 39-33 loss to Crested Butte Community School on Day 1, PVHS got 13 points from 5-foot-10-inch senior Caley Shiflett as the Cowgirls took down THS by a 42-9 margin. Senior Kaylee Lang sank two three-pointers and totaled 10 points, and senior Dani Moore joined them in double figures — with all 10 of her points coming during the second half, which commenced with Telluride trailing by only eight points, 14-6, and still very much in contention.
Unluckily for the Lady Miners, again able to generate opportunities all around the court, the crew from Collbran then won the third quarter 18-2 and rolled — with some relief — into the fourth sufficiently ahead as they improved to 1-1 overall (with results of a Dec. 6 home game versus Vail Christian not yet reported).
Against Plateau Valley, Telluride (0-4, 0-0 2A/1A San Juan Basin) got four points from both Reggiannini and junior Thea Rommel, plus one free throw from Ward in two tries.
“I think we can crash well,” Lyons said, alluding to THS’ collective rebounding effort. “We’ve just got to learn how to shoot. But we’ve been working a lot on our offense and where we’re setting up. And I think that’s helped us figure out our spacing for defense. It’s been fun.”
Caprock Academy (5-1, 0-0 2A/1A Western Slope) concluded the tournament with a narrow 39-35 win over CBCS (2-1, 0-0 3A/2A Southern Peaks).
Up next, the Lady Miners are slated to travel to the Gunnison Invitational this weekend, and face 3A GHS — which prevailed 59-14 in last season’s tourney meeting — on Day 1.
