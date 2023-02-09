Incredible as her late-January journey to Europe was, Tia Schenk was just as eager to return.
Competing this past weekend in Vol. 2 of the Feb. 4-5 Telluride IFSA Junior 2 event, her first competition since coming back to the States, the THS sophomore and Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club (TSSC) freerider captured first (score of 32.40) in the 15-18 Ski Female division — exhibiting the sort of skill which had earned her a podium finish in Kappl, Austria.
“That went really well,” Schenk said Monday night. “The Telluride comp is definitely my favorite for just the overall vibes, and it’s really good to see all my friends come down from around Colorado, whom I haven’t seen in, like, a year. And the vibes at the bottom (of the course) are just so fun; everyone shows respect for each other.”
Speaking while preparing to leave for the upcoming IFSA Junior 3 National at Copper Mountain, Schenk indicated she’s something of a changed skier after placing third at the 2023 YETI Freeride Junior World Championships by Dynastar.
“I think it gave me a lot more confidence in the strength of my skiing, and what I’m able to do,” she said. “Going into this season’s comps it’s way easier for me to improvise my run as I go, you know?”
“I’ve never skied a lot with a backpack on — that was mandatory — so I learned about skiing with all the necessary backcountry gear,” Schenk continued, “which is good because I’ve wanted to get into more backcountry stuff. And I’ve also never had a comp with ‘visual’ inspection — where you don’t get to stand on the features, check landings, check takeoffs, see what the snow’s doing; you just stand at the bottom with binoculars.”
Effectively, Schenk’s one run, product of a young lifetime’s progression, was done sight unseen.
“Scariest run, I think, of my life,” she said. “Because when we visually inspected (the course), there was this little straight line, and it looked super good. Really good snow, but by the time I went, there was no snow on the line. I was at the top of the venue, so I didn’t really know that.”
“I came over this blind roll into the straight line, and it was, like, rocks and grass, ledges of traverse — trashed by the snowboarders, I guess,” she continued, with a still-amazed laugh. “Then there was a weird air at the bottom, so I had to straight-line down that over some rocks, into this super-exposed ledge, and I was going pretty fast. I was like, ‘I can’t fall here!’
“But I didn’t and made it to my next air … off a shelf. At the bottom of the run the snow had gotten pretty stiff and choppy, and my legs were so tired by then. I came up to this little ridge-like thing in the bottom apron, and I was like, ‘I really just want to stop here, take a break!’ So I just skied the bottom pretty mellow to make sure I didn’t fall right before the finish gate.”
Showing not only fluidity and style through the conditions, but safely controlled speed, Schenk’s run was still in the judges’ minds even after the last nine riders took their respective chances on the Quellspitze.
Having drawn the No. 5 starting slot at a lottery-style reveal before any action commenced, Schenk ultimately ranked No. 3. France’s Zoé Delzoppo finished with 1,300 points, countrywoman Mila De Le Rue took second with 1,020 and Schenk followed with 840. France’s Lucille Carrier (700) placed fourth and Spain’s Maria Castellví Bono (620) filled out the top five.
“It didn’t really feel like a ‘worlds’ run,” said Schenk. “I just wanted to put down a clean run that I was stoked on, and it ended up getting me third place. It was definitely very surreal, you know, standing there with people from all around the world.”
“I have a good friend, ‘Toe’ Carmola, who went a couple years ago, and that was just a crazy-big deal; (Anthony) was the first to go from our Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club,” she noted. “And I was like, ‘I want to do that!’ Get to travel, compete — I thought it would be in, like, my senior year that it’d happen, not my sophomore year.”
Schenk stated her showing overseas wouldn’t have been possible without the community and wished to thank all for their backing while singling out a few individuals.
“My coach when I first started, Emma Christensen. We still ski sometimes. She was a huge influence,” she said. “Ryan VanNuys, obviously, and there’s Connor Pelton — a huge influence for me — and Orion Willits. Colby and Duncan Adams have both been hugely helpful to get me where I am in my life right now.”
“I think it speaks to the overall supportiveness this community has, and how stoked everyone is for everyone, you know? Everyone’s got their accomplishments, or goals they’re all trying to meet, and everyone’s so hyped to help each other get there. And not just in the club, but in Telluride as a whole.”
2023 TELLURIDE VOL. 1 IFSA JUNIOR 2 RESULTS: 12-14 SNOWBOARD FEMALE—1.Landry Neufeld (Continental Divide Freeride) 25.67; 12-14 SNOWBOARD MALE—1.Ryder King (CDF) 22.53, 2.Duke Swenson (TSSC) 17.97; 12-14 SKI FEMALE—1.Hannah Webb (Team Summit Colorado) 30.80, 2.Finley Nolan (Aspen Valley SSC) 30.77, 3.Alexa Yang (AVSSC) 30.67; 12-14 SKI MALE—1.Ash Postigo-Hassin (Ski & Snowboard Club Vail) 31.73, 2.Liam Hadley (Crested Butte Mountain Sports Team) 31.70, 3.Bode Zubrod (AVSSC) 31.13.
15-18 SNOWBOARD FEMALE—1. Teagan Turner (CBMST) 24.30; 15-18 SNOWBOARD MALE—1.Bradley Lamoreaux (CDF) 29.13, 2.Levi Mason (CBMST) 12.63; 15-18 SKI FEMALE—1.Campbell Carter (TSSC) 30.60, 2.Morgan Fields (TSC) 30.40, 3.Emma Reggiannini (TSSC) 30.00; 15-18 SKI MALE—1.Wyatt Eaton (AVSSC) 33.53, 2.Bodhi Yang (AVSSC) 33.23, 3.Baen Tougher (TSSC) 32.87.
2023 TELLURIDE VOL. 2 IFSA JUNIOR 2 RESULTS: 12-14 SKI FEMALE—1.Alexa Yang (AVSSC) 31.87, 2.Maddie Haser (TSC) 31.50, 3.Aurora Cherney (Aspen Valley Ski Club Telemark Team) 31.30; 12-14 SKI MALE—1.Conrad McHugh (AVSSC) 33.67, 2.Thomas Drummond (TSC) 32.80, 3.Rusty Lawson (AVSSC) 32.60; 15-18 SKI FEMALE—1.Tia Schenk (TSSC) 32.40, 2.Hanna Lamm (AVSSC) 31.93, 3.Lucy Wettersten (Winter Park Big Mountain Team) 31.63); 15-18 SKI MALE—1.Kelly Hilleke (AVSSC) 35.57, 2.Bodhi Yang (AVSSC) 35.23, 3.Reid Litwiller (TSC) 34.97.
