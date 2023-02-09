Local freerider Tia Schenk, right, placed third at the 2023 YETI Freeride Junior World Championships by Dynastar in Austria. Competing this past weekend in Vol. 2 of the Feb. 4-5 Telluride IFSA Junior 2 event, her first competition since coming back to the States, the THS sophomore and Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club freerider captured first (score of 32.40) in the 15-18 Ski Female division. (Photo courtesy of Freeride World Tour)