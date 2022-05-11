The Telluride girls lacrosse team finished a historic 2021-22 season with the program’s first-ever postseason trip to the state tournament. The Lady Miners (5-9) dropped their first-round game in the 4A championship bracket to Battle Mountain, 13-4, Tuesday afternoon, but the leap the team has taken over the past two seasons is reason to be proud, especially after falling just short of a playoff appearance last year, head coach Lindsey Mills explained.
“That was a big goal for this year. Let’s see where we can take this. Let’s see how far we can go,” she said.
Telluride also traveled to the Front Range to face bigger 4A schools for the first time in school history, which proved to be tough battles, but valuable experience.
“It’s a completely different game on the Front Range,” said Mills, who grew up playing lacrosse there.
The season was also special in another way, as the team dedicated it to the late Lindsey Welch, the longtime local who founded the Telluride Youth Lacrosse Association and coached many of the players on this year’s team.
“I think it was a heavy weight to bear, but also an incredible reminder that Lindsey built this program from the ground up. These sophomores are the first players that have been playing together since second grade. They started in Lindsey’s program, played with her for six years and came up as freshmen last year in a really weird COVID season,” Mills said, adding they wore memorial bands with Welch’s name on them all season. “Every single game we remembered what made lacrosse special for us and how Lindsey inspired these players to play at a competitive level. What she brought to the field that was different from most coaches I’ve seen is this level of happiness and being able to brush hard things off and going out and fixing it. She was always a very positive role model for these players and that was the work that we tried to do this season; make sure that we were embodying her positivity and learning from mistakes rather than feeling disappointed.”
Aa young players, Mills was proud of how her team battled all year, including the playoffs. The captains this year were senior Jocelyn Nieto and sophomores Charlotte Katz and Breton Hampton. Hampton led the teams in points (28) and goals (24), while Katz was right behind her with 19 goals and 22 points.
“Breton is an absolute force when it comes to leading an attack and making sure they’re settling, taking their time and not rushing through things. Charlotte is a legend. It’s awesome. She’s just so fast and explosive in her play. She’s come a very long way in just the two seasons we’ve been coaching her,” Mills said. “As leaders and two of our top scorers on our team, they really showed up this season.”
Junior goalie Sophie Shepard, who Mills called “a force to be reckoned with,” finished the season ranked 10th in the state in save percentage (.563) and 20th in goals against average (8.5). Add in the play of young players, like freshman midfielder Lilly Sommers who led the state in groundballs the first half of the season, and the future looks bright for the Lady Miners.
“I think they have a great deal of pride for the season behind them, but are very hopeful for the future of what this team can do and where this program is going,” Mills said. “They’re seeing that growth firsthand as players on this team.”
Mills was joined by coaches Jenna Hanson and Mary Mandell on the sideline. The team also included freshmen Tirsa Sante, Ansley Hoover, Molly Wagner, Quinn Paczosa, Gia Neyens and Wesley Young; sophomores Dylan Butterfield, Campbell Carter and Murphy Taylor; and juniors Tula Carter and Ava Osborne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.