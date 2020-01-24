New Hall of Famer Larry Walker, center, with former teammates Vinny Castilla and Todd Helton, who received 29.2 percent of the vote this year in his second year on the ballet, at the Rockies 25th anniversary celebration at Coors Field June 23, 2018. “Larry Walker was, hands down, the best athlete I ever played with. He could’ve been a Hall of Famer in any sport he played. I’m glad I had a chance to play with and learn from one of the best to play the game,” Helton said. (Photo by Owen Perkins)