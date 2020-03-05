Make it a championship sweep for Glide, Sweep, Good Curl. Well, almost a clean sweep.
The championship of the Telluride Curling Club came down to a final showdown between the San Juan Sweeping Co. and Glide, Sweep, Good Curl.
The two local curling teams survived the regular season and then curled their way through the eight-team postseason tournament, played Saturday at Hanley Ice Rink in Town Park. The two then squared off in the curling tournament title match Monday night.
When all the sweeping and curling was over, the coed team of Glide, Sweep, Good Curl won the championship 6-1 over the San Juan Sweeping Co.
“Their game was on. They jumped out to an early lead,” said J.D. Wise of the San Juan Sweeping Co. and a curling club official. “We struggled to comeback.”
He said the Glide, Sweep, Good Curl team used the early momentum, creating difficult situations for the Sweeping Co.
“They were curling really well,” Wise said. “And our team missed a few take-outs.”
The result was a championship for Glide, Sweep, Good Curl in the first championship tournament for the five-year-old curling league.
Previously, the postseason included a round-robin format with a title match.
This year, a true postseason tournament was staged with four teams each from the early season league and the late-season league.
“It was really exiting to have a true playoff,” Wise said. “We had a great turnout last Friday when all eight teams were competing.”
He said the fans and cheering sections enjoyed the tournament format, bolstered by the support of league sponsors Brown Dog Pizza and Oak Coffee and Fat Alley BBQ.
The Telluride Curling Club has experienced steady growth over its five-year history, according to Wise.
The sport, he said, is part social, part competition and mostly fun.
“I think a lot of people are drawn to the novelty of the sport,” he said. “They see it on TV and want to try it.”
He said some curlers bring experience from the backgrounds and hometowns.
“The skill level has really shown improvement,” Wise said, with a big thank-you to the Town of Telluride for the support and availability of the Hanley Ice Rink.
“It really brings together a unique cross-section of our community,” Wise said. “The town’s been great to facilitate the program.”
The rosters for the championship showdown included: Glide, Sweep, Good Curl — Dan Lynch, Rich Hamilton, Andy Berta and Julie Owens Spiers.
San Juan Sweeping Co. — J.D. Wise, Megan Wise, Lang Schuler and Kelly Schuler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.