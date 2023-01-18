The oldest athletes in the Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club (TSSC) are competing in various early season alpine and freestyle competitions where results determine national and international rankings. Not only are these athletes finding success on the slopes, but they’re also juggling school and family obligations, thereby setting a strong example for younger athletes in the club.
The oldest group of TSSC ski racers — U16/U19 — competed in the Wilder Dwight Speed Series in Aspen Highlands last week, yielding the best overall results the club has seen at the series. Hosted by the Aspen Valley Ski Club, the series has been a staple competitive racing event in the Rocky Central Division for the past 35 years. This year the event featured two series with male and female categories: A U.S. Ski & Snowboard (USSS) national race, comprising mainly U16 athletes, and an International Ski Federation (FIS) race, comprising mainly U19/U21 athletes.
TSSC had five girls competing in Downhill (DH) and Super G (SG) USSS races, including Caitlyn McKillup, Eva Henschel, Lilly Mahoney, Sadie Schenk and Regan Chandler. Chandler won the first DH, the first SG and placed second in the second SG. Henschel placed top 10 in both DH and SG races, just missing the podium in the second SG. TSSC’s Hugh Hatcher also competed in the USSS races, while Booker O'Dell competed in the FIS races.
“This event is where most athletes in the Rocky Division get their first taste of real speed skiing,” explained new U16/U19 Alpine Head Coach Max Lamb, who previously coached for Ski Club Vail and the U.S. National Team. “Athletes are able to hit high speeds — around 65-75 mph — make technical turns and take some pretty good flight — around 30-40 meters.”
Lamb reported that the competition level across the series was tough, featuring some of the top athletes in the Rocky Region.
“The biggest success of the weekend was watching how the TSSC athletes dealt with the adversity and fear involved with speed racing,” Lamb said. “As a group, we had falls — a few big ones — where all our athletes got back up on the bull with confidence. I was extremely impressed with the group. We are brave.”
Moving froward, U16/U19 alpine skiers will compete in GS and Slalom USSS series races in Beaver Creek and FIS races in Loveland, as well as Sync Cup and Surefoot Colorado Cup races, all while working on national and international ranks, with important races scheduled for March.
“We’re moving away from a speed focus to a technical focus,” Lamb explained. “Downhill and SG is the lifeblood of our sport and not an easy thing to train. It requires comfort in uncomfortable situations and you have to learn on the fly.”
Meanwhile, three TSSC freestyle skiers competed in the 2023 U.S. Selection events in Winter Park last week, which is the highest level of domestic competition this time of year and one of the ways that USSS names athletes to World Cup and Nor-Am competitions. TSSC’s Cole Paczosa (18), Katie Dreitlein (14) and Munayo Ferreira (16) all had great results, considering it was the first time they competed at that level of competition.
“Katie is ranked second in the U.S. for her age group, and when she made finals at selections, she was the youngest athlete to do so and only one other skier from Colorado made finals that day, an incredible accomplishment and a clear indicator that she’s tracking well for success at the highest levels of freestyle mogul competitions,” said Jeff Yingling, who has been TSSC’s freestyle team program director since 2014. “Cole also had a great result in dual moguls with a top 20 finish.”
This weekend seven TSSC (U14/U16) freestyle skiers will travel to Aspen to compete in a Rocky Mountain Divisional competition.
“RMD comps are very competitive as high school-age athletes look to secure their starts to U.S. Nationals,” Yingling explained. “Our athletes attended early season
training in Aspen, and they’re psyched to go this weekend as they’re familiar with the mogul venue and are looking forward to competing with their peers.”
This weekend TSSC will also host the Southwest Freestyle Mogul and Aerial Competition here in Telluride, a grassroots development event for ages 8-12 that attracts 25-30 TSSC freestyle skiers, as well as athletes from Durango and New Mexico.
TSSC Executive Director Justin Chandler pointed out that so far this season, just the Alpine, Nordic and Freestyle teams have officially competed with Big Mountain, Park and Snowboard teams scheduled to compete across the state in coming weeks. Chandler is most impressed by how older TSSC athletes are setting an excellent example for younger athletes, balancing athletics, school and family life.
“These older athletes train hard both in the clubhouse-training facility and on the hill. They’ve been training all fall and at early season camps. It’s great to see that kind of dedication and passion. It’s contagious,” he said.
