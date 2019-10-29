The Telluride Miners celebrate a goal earlier this season. The players are, from left, Henry Martin (15), Matheau Richard (23), Jack Courter (11) and Landon Kusuno (2). The Miners (10-3-2), the No. 5 seed in the 12-team playoff field, will host No. 12 Thomas MacLaren School of Colorado Springs (7-6-0) at Telluride High School on Saturday during the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. (File photo)