Friday morning at 6 a.m, 145 runners will set off from Silverton in hopes of completing the demanding Hardrock 100 ultra endurance run through the San Juans. The 102-mile loop has 33,050 feet of vertical climbing, including an ascent of 14-er Handies Peak, and takes the average finisher just under 40 hours to complete. Instead of a finish line, runners “kiss the Hardrock,” a chunk of mining debris painted with a ram’s head.
This year, the course will be run in the clockwise direction, which leads to steeper climbs and longer, more runnable descents than the counter-clockwise iteration.
Hardrock is a tough high-alpine race with an average elevation of 11,186 feet and highly technical terrain including scree fields, river crossings and chossy descents. There are 13 separate sections above 12,000 feet.
Runners will be coming through Telluride early in the race at mile 28. The aid station is right in Town Park, so people have easy access to the scene. All the runners have live tracking to facilitate timing for those keeping an eye out for specific racers.
“We encourage people to come down and show these runners some love. They are doing a pretty extraordinary thing,” race director Dale Garland told the Planet.
This year promises tough competition on both the men and women’s sides.
“It’s a pretty deep field on both the male and female sides. Probably one of our deepest fields ever in terms of competitiveness,” Garland said.
On the women’s side, Courtney Dauwalter, a dominant force in the 100-mile distance, is a favorite to win. Dauwalter was unable to finish last year due to stomach issues but she came back to win the UTMB in Chamonix in August 2021, setting a course record.
Eight-time Hardrock finisher Darcy Piceu is another tough competitor. Piceu has won the race three times and has never gotten less than second. Stephanie Case is known for logging heavy mileage races, including the 333-kilometer Tor des Géants and the 450-kilometer Tor des Glaciers, which she won in 2021.
Three local women, Meghan Hicks—who placed third last year—Maggie Guterl, and Hannah Green are also racers to watch this year. Green placed seventh in Hardrock in 2017. Guterl is new to Hardrock but lives in Durango and has been training on the course and elsewhere in the San Juans.
“I’m super stoked that I live in these mountains and that I got in [to Hardrock] this year and get to race,” Guterl told the Planet. “I'm just ready to start running.”
Hicks, Dauwalter and Piceu are all Guterl’s close friends and training partners, which makes the women’s field particularly special to her.
Green is looking forward to testing her mettle this year.
“I’m just excited to spend a beautiful day out in the mountains,” she said. “The San Juans have given me everything. Friends and community and strength and hope when I’ve need it most and I just hope everyone can revel in their beauty and feel like they’re home too!”
Diana Finkel has both the clockwise and counterclockwise course records on the women’s side with a time of 27 hours 18 minutes on the clockwise loop. Finkel has held this record since 2009.
On the men’s side, last year’s winner, French ultrarunner and four-time UTMB champion, François D’Haene is back and joined by top runners including Kilian Jornet, Dakota Jones, Jeff Browning and Daniel Jung. Browning, a five-time Hardrock finisher, won the race in 2018. Jornet has won Hardrock four times — each race he’s entered.
Last year, D’Haene set the course record in the counterclockwise direction with a time of 21 hours 45 minutes. Jornet holds the clockwise record with a time of 22 hours 41 minutes.
Jones ran his first Hardrock 11 years ago at the age of 20. He is from Durango and started volunteering at Hardrock when he was 17. The tough, technical race drew him into the sport of ultrarunning, and he’s been at every Hardrock since 2008.
Other highlights include Rick Hodges, a 73-year-old going for his 15th finish, and Kirk Apt who is attempting to finish his 26th Hardrock.
Since Garland founded the race in 1992, Hardrock has been held every year since, with the exception of four cancellations: 1995 (too much snow), 2002 (nearby forest fires), 2019 (too much snow again), and 2020 (the COVID-19 pandemic).
“The most important thing is that we’re excited that we can bring Hardrock back to the San Juans another year,” Garland said. “After two years off there were some things last year that we needed to work out so we’re excited to be back this year.”
The biggest change this year was to Hardrock’s lottery system. Hardrock is notoriously difficult to get into as permitting restrictions demand a very narrow field and the race has a complex lottery system, with the best odds given to a small group of veteran Hardrock finishers, many of whom are older white men. There are usually over 2,000 applicants for 150 spots.
Now, there is more opportunity for women to line up. Starting in 2022, the percentage of women in the entry list field cannot be less than the percentage of women who entered the lottery. Unlike in the past, if a woman dropped out this year, she was replaced by another woman on the waitlist. That change was a suggestion from Hardrock’s equity subcommittee, Garland said.
“They’ve made two significant changes this year so I think it’s going in the right direction,” Maggie Guterl told the Planet. “I would love for everyone to experience this race.”
Above all, Hardrock remains a San Juan event. Approximately 350 volunteers showed up to put in two days of trail work in preparation for the race.
“To have the level of support and the level of interest in Hard Rock is way beyond what we could imagine. We’re grateful to the community for coming out,” Garland said.
