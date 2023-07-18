Though unable to return to the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Class 4A Girls’ Lacrosse State Tournament in 2023, Telluride certainly made steps indicative of a State-caliber squad.
Particularly on offense; improving upon their 2022 total by 19 goals, the Lady Miners burned opposing net-minders 118 times this spring. Almost proportionally, however, enemies increased their collective output by 18, and when all was said and done, THS ended up 3-5 in Mountain-West action and 5-9 overall — the same marks as the program had managed last year.
But if the sport was geometry, head coach Lindsey Mills should have a solid, nearly-equilateral triangle of All-League talent returning upon which she and her assistants can build in 2024 for another postseason push.
Voted First Team All-League were now-senior Charlotte Katz and now-junior Lilly Sommers; each billed as a midfielder/attacker, Katz tallied a Telluride-leading 28 goals and was also credited with eight assists, while Sommers scored 21 goals and assisted on two others.
Falling statistically between the duo, now-senior midfielder/attacker Maeve Stetina totaled 22 goals and four assists for THS (fourth place in the Mountain-West), and was named Second Team All-League.
Fruita Monument’s Olivia O’Hara (43g, 6a) finished her sophomore year as a First Team selection, and was also named Player-of-the-Year as FMHS finished atop the league standings for a second straight season. The Lady Wildcats, however, improved from 6-2 to 7-1 in M-W play, as well as from 7-9 overall in 2022 to 10-6 — including an opening Round-of-24 overtime victory over Steamboat Springs, followed by a 19-1 “Sweet 16” loss at eventual State Champion Mead — in ’23.
Fruita’s 7-6 defeat of SSHS was reportedly its first-ever State Tournament win, and senior defender Savannah Turner would earn Second Team All-4A as well as First Team All-League (with senior midfielder/attacker Addie Stehman).
Also qualifying for the Big Dance and earning the No. 13 seed to begin, Durango devastated No. 20 Colorado Springs Liberty 19-6 in the opening round, but then suffered a season-ending 18-3 shellacking — ending an eight-game winning streak—at the hands of 4-seed Denver South. All told, DHS ended up a runner-up 6-2 in Mountain-West work and 10-6 overall, directed by skipper Eric Elliott — who shared Coach-of-the-Year with Fruita Monument’s Alyssa Huskey — and anchored by senior defender Jaden Rambo (First Team All-League, Second Team All-4A).
Last season’s Mountain-West POY and an Honorable Mention All-4A pick in ’23, Annabel Carithers (junior M/A) was also named First Team All-League along with teammates Victoria Barletta (senior M/D) and Fiona Chandler (sophomore goalkeeper).
Grand Junction ended up 4-4 in league, and 6-9 overall after a 16-7 loss to Carbondale Roaring Fork in the State Tournament’s opening round. GJHS was seeded 23rd, and the Mountain-East runner-up Lady Rams 10th. Senior defender Brailin Sanchez (Honorable Mention All-4A) and junior midfielder Myka Neville represented the Lady Tigers as First Team All-Leaguers.
Montrose finished 0-8 in league and 0-12 overall after a 9-5 home loss to non-league Frisco Summit.
For MHS — which had no First Team All-Leaguers — and boss Chris Allison, however, it was far and away the team’s most competitive clash of the campaign. It was also the only win in ’23 for SHS, 1-14 overall and a last-place 0-10 in the Mountain-East (Edwards Battle Mountain — which eliminated Telluride in the Round-of-24 last year — went 9-1 and bagged its first-ever M-E title).
MORE SECOND TEAM ALL-LEAGUE PICKS: Fruita Monument—McKenna Jensen (freshman M/A), Kylynn Tanner (senior GK), Maggie Nycum (sophomore M/A), Kendall Roehm (junior A); Durango—Kyana Newcomer-Ball (sophomore, D), Silvie Bosmans (sophomore M/A), Sofia Naffziger (sophomore M/A); Grand Junction—Teagan Wilkins (senior GK); Montrose—Abby England (junior D), Gwynn Browning (junior M).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.