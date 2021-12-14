Back row, from left, coach Yana Pollard , Miguel Sanchez, Henry Pettinos, Judah Thomas, Jackson Veal, Quinn O'Neill, Jackson Shumway, volunteer coach Valarie McLain, Mack Brown, Danny Romo and assistant coach Rob Robinson. From row, from left, Langston Silbergeld, Fynn Nash, Gus Markley, Leyton Holbrook, Alex Nieto and Chris Matamoros. Kevin Bocanegra is not pictured. (Courtesy photo)