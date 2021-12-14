For the first time in recent memory, the Telluride Middle School boys basketball team won the San Juan Basin League Championship, as the school’s A-team beat Nucla 44-35 to claim the title Dec. 4.
"I cannot recall the last time the middle school boys won a league championship for basketball, but it has been a while," Telluride School District Athletic Director Chris Murray explained. "I was particularly impressed at their continual improvement during the season. The teamwork and skills improved with every week, and all the hard work from the coaches and players paid off in the final tournament."
The Miners hosted the tournament, head coach Yana Pollard explained, because they had the highest record in the league. The tournament included Telluride, Nucla, Dolores and Mancos. During the tournament, Telluride won both their games, finishing the season 10-2. In their first game of the tournament, Telluride beat Mancos by 20 points, before beating Nucla by nine in the championship.
"I call it the 'Tournament of Champions,' which is the top two teams from the north of our league and the top two teams in the south," Pollard said.
Last year during the pandemic, the basketball season was only a month-long and held in the spring. At the beginning of the 2021 season, the most challenging aspect was keeping everybody committed and healthy after an unusual year.
"At the beginning of the season, it was like, 'How committed are you?'… And they definitely stayed committed," Pollard said.
The team split the season series with Ridgway and Dolores. Pollard explained they beat each team in the San Juan Basin League at least once.
According to Pollard, the team worked so well together because of their diligence and trust in one another on and off the court.
"Their work ethic for sure is one of their strengths. Another is their ability to find each other. A lot of these athletes play different sports, but with the same people. They're finding each other on a lacrosse pitch, on the ice rink, on a soccer field, which also shows in basketball. They connect and find each other in a great way, and they're just amazing athletes," Pollard said.
Eighth-grader Alex Nieto echoed his coach's sentiment.
"My favorite part of being on the team is that everybody has a great relationship with each other. We were ready and prepared for Nucla," he said.
This year’s basketball team is Kevin Bocanegra, Mack Brown, Leyton Holbrook, Gus Markley, Chris Matamoros, Nieto, Fynn Nash, Quinn O'Neill, Henry Pettinos, Danny Romo, Miguel Sanchez, Jackson Shumway, Langston Silbergeld, Judah Thomas and Jackson Veal.
During the championship game, Telluride and Nucla were tied 19-19 at halftime.
"I told the kids we have to start at 0-0 again. It's a brand new game for the second half. Let's go out and play basketball. They were really good about rebounding, going after the balls and boxing out. They started playing their type of basketball, which is, on our team, passing and finding each other," Pollard said.
In the last couple of years, middle school basketball in Telluride has grown in popularity. At the beginning of the 2021 season, 45 students came out for basketball. Pollard split the kids into three groups: an A-team with the eighth-graders, a B-team with the seventh-graders and a C-team of the younger kids.
She is confident the eighth-graders will continue growing and winning as they enter high school next year. Not only is the team extremely coachable, Pollard added, but they are "hungry and eager to get better."
Pollard looks forward to working with all the middle school boys in the coming years and sees great potential.
Leading up to the championship, the younger players would often scrimmage the A team to provide some added competition. She praised all the middle school athletes for their hard work and dedication this past season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.