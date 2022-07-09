A wacky title, a serious purpose — plus, pizza. That’s Troutapalooza, the fundraising arm of Gunnison Gorge Anglers, a Trout Unlimited (TU) chapter that has done much good for local waters.
Troutapalooza is also the name of a benefit at High Pie, which takes place Thursday at 6 p.m.
You may not give a fig about pizza; you may not even fish. But everyone who resides in, or visits, the box canyon has benefited from — and, indeed, passed directly by — the results of GGA’s work: this was the group that raised the initial seed money that went on to fund the rehabilitation of the river channel that lines the Valley Floor.
“Their success has been remarkable,” said John Duncan, general manager and co-owner of Telluride Outside, a local outfitter.
With a goal of rerouting the San Miguel River to its original watercourse along the Valley Floor, “and by working with partners that included the Town of Telluride and other entities,” GGA was “able to transform $50,000 of original seed money into more than $7 million, which paid for the entire project,” Duncan said.
The last of that work involves removing additional mine tailings on the Valley Floor this summer. The GGA’s efforts to help restore the Valley Floor earned the accolade “Best Trout Unlimited Conservation Project” in all of Colorado. There is much more to be done, and TU recently brought in a new staffer — National Project Manager Tanner Banks, who moved to this region specifically to be active in San Juan Basin projects (that is, projects affecting the Uncompahgre, San Miguel and Gunnison River drainages).
Banks is currently heading up a restoral project in Governor Basin, above Yankee Boy Basin (where TU recently lead the design team on yet another restoral project, collaborating “with mine owners, Forest Service and state and national environmental protection agencies for approvals to complete the project,” according to troutapalooza.org).
“This isn’t theoretical conservation work, something to make us all feel good,” Duncan said. “It’s real conservation work, here in this community. There are a lot of other projects on the table right now. We need to keep knocking down priorities. GGA is a really gritty group of men and women, not afraid to get their hands dirty. Up here in Telluride, there’s a growing initiative to study and remediate the Howard Fork of the San Miguel River. We have good natural fishery production in the river’s tributaries, but the river itself is suffering. Conservation organizations have a pernicious habit of working parallel to each other, and not synchronizing their efforts. We’re trying to get everybody talking.”
That will happen Thursday — plus, pizza — at the Troutapalooza fundraiser. An online auction is already up and runs through July 13. Among the trips on offer: a guided three-day, two-night float trip for two anglers in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison (perhaps this region’s most hallowed waters for anglers); as well as guided fishing on the Roaring Fork, and more. Gear by Winston, Scott, and G. Loomis — and a handmade bamboo fly rod by Project Healing Waters — are all up for bidding.
You could enter the auction right now. Or, you could simply show up for a slice and a pint on Thursday to listen to Tanner Banks and others lay out not only their plans for an inspiring future, but revel in work taking place at this very moment, to help the local waters and habitat.
“We’re decades behind,” Duncan said frankly. “The outdoor guiding and flyfishing industries need to make up for lost time. Conservation must go hand-in-hand with guiding: The erosional forces of development and climate change are working against all of us. We’re going to have to work harder to protect our resources, and the opportunity to enjoy ourselves out there on rivers and lakes. If you’re in this business, you have to protect what you love.”
Troutapalooza is at High Pie Thursday at 6 p.m. Visit troupalooza.org to learn more.
