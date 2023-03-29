In a sport requiring constant contribution on both the offensive and defensive ends of the playing surface, Telluride boys’ basketball had several individuals able to do just that during the 2022-23 season, and two were recently named First Team All-San Juan Basin League (SJBL) for their efforts.
Hard to miss in the middle, junior Grayson Berry provided the sort of double-double punch one would expect of a strong center/forward, but like any number of modern-day 4s or 5s, he also showed the knack to step out and shoot the long ball.
“He figured out what he could do for us,” head coach Yana Pollard said after a late-season outing. “He was inside-outside, and for a big that speaks a lot; he’s deadly on the inside, works on the mismatches, and he’s outside knocking shots down for us. Plus, a big presence on defense as well. Grayson’s been great.”
Steady enough to bring the ball upcourt as a point guard, accurate enough to easily fill a shooting guard’s role, physical enough to battle close to the hoop as a small forward type and rangy enough to be one of THS’ top defenders, junior Jay Ellison’s versatility couldn’t be ignored as he, too, was named First Team All-SJBL.
“That’s Jay for us; he’s a trusted go-to guy,” Pollard had said in a separate interview. “Jay plays some tough defense. If there’s a good offensive player, we’re like, ‘Jay, you’ve got him.’ And Jay’s kept shooting, which is awesome, too.”
Also named First Team All-League from its Class 2A-level members were Mancos junior Brian Veach and sophomore Kaiden Wyatt, plus Ridgway senior Justin Beserra. First Team picks from the SJBL’s 1A side were Ouray senior D.C. Miller, Nucla junior Steele Arnold and freshman Brycen Rummel, plus Dove Creek seniors Kade Hankins and Tanner Williams.
Hankins was named SJBL Boys’ Player of the Year after helping DCHS go 4-0 in regular-season 1A SJBL play, 7-1 (the only loss coming against Telluride) in all official league games, and 16-7 overall. Finishing second in the 1A-District 1 Tournament, Dove Creek advanced into the 2023 CHSAA Class 1A State Tournament, where, after beating Fort Collins-based Front Range Baptist 58-37 in the opening Round of 32, the Bulldogs’ season unfortunately ended in the Sweet 16 as McClave won the Region III finale 73-54.
And though Pollard helped develop THS from last winter’s 8-15 squad into a 12-9 unit again reaching the 2A State Tournament’s Round of 32, the SJBL Boys’ Coach of the Year award went to Nucla’s Kelly Arnold.
Despite a five-point loss to De Beque in the 1A-District 1 semifinals, the Mustangs still advanced to the state tournament’s Round of 32, when they then fell 81-39 to Otis in one Region V semi. After finishing 1-19 last winter, NHS ended up 2-2 in 1A SJBL play, 4-4 in all official league games, and a revitalized 8-11 overall.
Following a 70-57 loss to Granada (17-9 overall), OHS (21-6) ultimately ended the ’22-23 grind placing sixth at the three-day, eight-team state championships; McClave (19-7) lost 56-49 to Stratton (19-8) in the third-place game.
His availability lessened late in the season by illness, Telluride junior Townes Merritt still made ample impact throughout the campaign to earn Second Team All-SJBL status. Joining him in that regard were MHS juniors Chris Medina and Andrew Jaime, Dolores senior Michel Millard, Ridgway senior Canyon Ishikawa, Dove Creek senior Cole Taber and sophomore Sheldon Gardner, Nucla junior Hemmy O’Brien, and Ouray junior Kortlan Nelson.
Honorable Mention All-San Juan Basin League distinction went to RHS senior Jack Baskfield, DHS sophomore Trayton Traweek and Ouray junior Caleb Crandall.
