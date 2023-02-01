With second-look 2A San Juan Basin League games at Ridgway (Thursday) and against Mancos (Saturday) fast approaching, Telluride’s girls may not have gotten an ideal result against a 1A-level league rival in preparation.
But even in a road loss Thursday evening, Jan. 26, the Lady Miners showed some strides had been made.
“They started to really look like a basketball team,” said head coach Chris Murray. “Started to make good cuts to the basket, and looking for each other and finding that second, third, pass, you know?
“They cut down on the turnovers, they’re taking more shots. … A lot of our possessions tonight seemed to end in missed baskets, which I’m OK with, because it’s not a turnover,” he continued. “And I’m glad that they’re now starting to find confidence to drive to the basket a little more, take shots when they’re open; to see their confidence level grow is exciting for me. But I’m just really happy for them.”
With sophomore Emma Reggiannini limited by three first-quarter fouls, and senior Amy Guerrero with her hands full attempting to operate against Nucla seniors Candis Staats and Lisa Sutherland, THS needed another player willing to throw herself into the low-post mix — whether offensively or defensively — and got one in sophomore Pella Ward.
Often utilized this winter at the point guard position, Ward instead found herself regularly crashing for rebounds and grabbed a media-counted 11 boards against the Lady Mustangs. In a 51-6 defeat, she also scored a team-high four points and was credited with an assist on Guerrero’s first-quarter basket — a product of crisp ball movement from the left wing, around the three-point arc, then down to the right block — inside.
“At the end of the game I was like, ‘Pella I think that was the hardest I’ve seen you play all season!’” Murray said. “It was a whole other gear that I knew she had, and was waiting for. She just found it tonight, and I hope she sticks with that.
“And Amy … what a fantastic post move for her down there in the first quarter. You could tell she was working in the post more tonight, which I’m so proud of her for doing.”
Staats, unfortunately, set a scorching pace. Hustling for three close-range hoops early on, then a fourth followed by a free throw with 1:58 left in the first quarter, she then sank a quality 14-foot jumper in racking up NHS’ first 11 points before sophomore Viviana Zunich converted a layup with 1:01 to go. Guerrero then got the guests on the scoreboard, but Sutherland closed out the quarter with her first basket — putting Nucla up 15-2.
Sutherland then scored six more points in the second, and senior Sabra Grierson netted NHS’ only three-pointer as the Lady Mustangs (7-6, 2-1 SJBL, 0-1 1A SJBL) stampeded into halftime ahead 34-4. Zunich’s four third-quarter points helped increase the lead to 46-4 beginning the fourth frame.
And though victory wasn’t in the cards for Telluride (0-12, 0-4 SJBL, 0-3 2A SJBL), the Lady Miners certainly gave themselves more and more morale-boosting chances down the home stretch for success.
Ward snared her final couple rebounds and also nabbed one of her four (unofficial) steals, and Reggiannini, now playing with four fouls, had practically no difficulty anticipating and intercepting multiple Nucla passes as she quickly logged six (of her unofficial eight) steals during the final eight minutes.
“A lot of the girls played JV and varsity — we had some girls out sick and with other obligations — and everybody out here just stepped up,” stated Murray. “What I love about this team is that, regardless of what the scoreboard says, there’s not a quitter on it. They just keep going and going.”
Staats finished with 18 points, Sutherland totaled eight, and senior Saphire Connelly equaled Zunich’s six. Interestingly, if one subtracts Staats’ count, one would see that the Lady Mustangs’ reserves outscored (17 to 16) their other starters.
In the junior-varsity contest, won 56-11 by NHS, THS sophomore Fianna Ahern scored four points, and sophomore Tjarn Lyons drained a three-pointer. Reggiannini and sophomore Emma Gallager each chipped in two points.
