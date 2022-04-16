"The older I get, the faster I was."

A love story for the slopes, Telluride locals Carla Bouthillier MacKown and David MacKown met at Arrowhead at Vail ski racing. Now 75 and 77, respectively, the couple has been married 25 years. Throughout their entire marriage, they've continued ski racing. Last weekend, April 4-9, they traveled to Aspen Snowmass to participate in the NASTAR Alpine Racing National Championship where they both won their 75-79 age classes and returned, trophies in hand, to their home in Placerville.
"I enjoy the freedom of it," said David of racing.
The MacKowns have raced in both NASTAR and Masters competitions. NASTAR is the largest public grassroots ski racing program in the world. Compared to Masters courses, which average a time of roughly one minute and are more competitive, NASTAR courses average 25 to 30 seconds, David explained.
For most NASTAR races, a Giant Slalom (GS) course is set up. The courses run about 350 meters in length with approximately 30 turning gates.
At the championships, Clara and David qualified for the Platinum Division, which is the most competitive out of all the groups. Qualification is determined based on handicap.
"The NASTAR Handicap is a score that represents your ability. The zero handicap is set by the fastest racer on the US Ski & Snowboard team and your handicap is the percentage you are behind the fastest racer in the country," according tos NASTAR.com.
Paula Moltzan, an Olympian and US Ski Team member, was selected as the pacesetter for the 2022 NASTAR National Championship.
Heading into April's event, the MacKowns held the top spots in the Giant Slalom Alpine National Ranking for the 2021-22 Season for the female and male 75-79 age groups. Carla's average handicap was 31.83 percent, and David's was 8.68 percent. This means they were only 31. 83 and 8.68 percent slower than 28-year-old Moltzan.
Clara wanted to do "the best she could." After an injury took her out of competition, April's championship was the first race Carla had competed in since 2012.
"My expectations were to get third, second, possibly first, so I was very happy I came in first," Carla said.
The NASTAR trophies aren't the only victories the couple has been able to bring to Telluride. The couple has been a force in the world of competitive ski racing for decades.
In 2003, at the age of 57, Carla was the Masters' National slalom champion and had a full-page photo in Ski Racing Magazine. That same year, she won the slalom and giant slalom races at the FIS International Masters races in Vail, Colorado. Six years before, in 1997, Dave won the Masters National slalom championship. From 1995 to 2010, Carla and Dave frequently made the podium at national and international Masters races.
As she has gotten older, Clara said the competition and the crowds watching the races have gotten "quieter." She clarified that while the noise level at competitions had not lessened, in her head, they sounded more like a "hum," perhaps because she is "older and wiser," Clara speculated.
They're not competing against one another. Instead, the couple acts as one another's coaches. David belongs to the US Ski Coaches Association. Carla said that while she's not at her husband's level, she "has a good eye."
They've been invited up to the Telluride mountain a couple of times to help the local ski club train. Outside of formal competitions, Carla and David love racing against kids and ski instructors of all ages.
One such kid they connected with was a 9-year-old ski racer, Drake Masters, who they met while skiing at Loveland Ski Area. According to Carla, they always go and watch Drake race.
"I thought they were really nice and could ski well. I feel happy and calm around them. What sticks out is their kindness and generosity, and it is very fun to ski and hang out with them," said 9-year-old Drake of the MacKowns.
Drake's mother, Stephanie Masters, said she couldn't think of any better ambassadors for ski racing than Clara and David.
"What sticks out about them compared to other racers is their love of skiing and unpretentiousness. I know a lot of racers love the sport, but those two are on a quest for the perfect turn. After all these years on skis, they still go out there day after day looking to improve. Not to mention they rip," Stephanie said.
Clara and David built their own slalom training course to practice on their property in Placerville. The two live and breathe skiing and have no plans to stop anytime soon.
"I foresee when we're 100, we will be skiing on Chair 4 and coming down Village Bypass," said Clara.
The MacKown’s favorite quote is from legendary Alabama athlete Charles Barkley.
"The older I get, the faster I was."
