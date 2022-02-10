The Winter Olympics have given Telluride the thrill of watching young local athletes compete on the world’s biggest stage. Lucas Foster, Hagan Kearney and Gus Kenworthy — no matter how they fare in Beijing — are heroes in the eyes of an adoring community. But the Olympics have also served to shine a light on one of the more unique sports played on ice — curling. The U.S. teams hold their own, and then some, in international competition and seeing them on national television might lead one to wonder, “Could I do that?” The Telluride Curling Club would answer, “Yes, you can.”
The local club is holding a free, instructional open house Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Hanley Rink. All are welcome. And, because the club knows you’ll be hooked, they are inviting the public to a watch party Saturday evening at 6 p.m. at Brown Dog Pizza when the U.S. men’s team takes on Canada in round robin play.
J.D. Wise, with his wife Megan, brought the sport to Telluride in 2015. The Arizona transplants got hooked in 2010 and thought their new friends and neighbors would love getting into curling.
“We were like, ‘Telluride is awesome,’” Wise said in a 2016 Daily Planet story. “The only thing that would make it better is if there was a curling club.”
Little did they know just how much Telluriders would embrace this ancient sport.
“When we established the club in 2015, we had a feeling that people would be excited about curling, but we've been blown away by the enthusiasm and support people have shown,” Wise said. “Having curled at a few other clubs before moving to Telluride, my wife Megan and I used to dream about how awesome it would be to get a club started in town. Honestly, it felt like a bit of a pipe dream, but slowly things came together and I still have moments on the ice every year when I'm in awe that we have such a robust curling community and have been able to share our love of the sport with so many people.”
How many? More than sixty players and a dozen teams recently wrapped the season, Wise said. The top eight teams will begin single elimination tournament play Monday. Adding to curling’s unique sense of community and humor, top teams sport names such as The Rolling Stones — the tourney’s top seed —Sweeping Beauties, The Telluride Stoners, and I Swept With Your Wife.
The sweeping and stone nods in team names are not “Up in Smoke” references, nor do they imply a love of housekeeping. Curling, which dates back to Scotland in the early 1500s, is relatively straightforward, but is rife with strategy. Players throw 42-pound stones down the ice toward a bulls-eye, or “the house.” Sweepers groom the ice in the stones’ path, a technique that can steer the stone to the desired landing in the house, as well as clear any potential debris from the stone’s trajectory.
Games consist of two, four-player teams, which throw eight stones each. Stones that land within the bulls-eye, or “the house,” are worth at least one point. Games last 10 “ends,” which are similar to horseshoe frames. Point totals are added at the conclusion of the tenth end.
The curling club is hosting the open house precisely because of the Winter Olympics.
“Every four years curling seems to capture the attention of so many people during the Olympics,” Wise said. “I mean, what's not to love about sliding a 42-pound stone down the ice while sweeping intensely and yelling ‘Hurry hard’? In addition to the excitement of watching our local Olympians compete in Beijing, we wanted to offer the community a chance to live out their own ‘Olympic Dream’ and come give curling a try first hand.”
Because, really, few of us will ever be able to land a triple cork, but we can certainly learn to curl. Wise said, yes, it’s easy to learn, but harder than it looks.
“Most people get the hang of the basics quickly and can be playing a game within an hour or so, but as you progress there's always the ability to take it to the next level,” he said. “From shot-making to strategy, there's always something that keeps you motivated to get better. In addition to it being a skills game, it's also a thinking game and is even sometimes referred to as ‘chess on ice’ due to the strategy involved.”
The Wises have always loved the curling community and in Telluride, a community they fostered, the sense of inclusivity common to the sport is very much in evidence. It’s what got them hooked in the first place.
“Curlers are a very welcoming bunch, and we immediately felt like we were part of the curling family,” Wise said. “We started playing in beginner's leagues and moved up from there, and I guess you can say the rest is history!”
Describing curling to the unititiated is something Wise does often, and happily. It goes like this.”
“If you've played the bar version of shuffleboard, the game itself is a bit like shuffleboard on ice,” he said. “But I also like to tell people that curling is about so much more than just the game itself. Games are started and ended with a handshake and a wish of ‘good curling’ to your opponent, good shots are cheered even when made by the other team.”
Winning teams customarily buy drink for their opponents, but that’s not the only “spirit” to the game. The camaraderie of the sport makes it stand apart, in Wise’s view.”
“Altogether it's what's referred to as the ‘Spirit of Curling.’ and it's truly what makes the sport so special.”
Jim Denny fell hard for curling pretty much from the get-go. He curls with The Telluride Stoners and has an easy answer for why he loves the sport.
“It’s the only sport where an overweight, 50-year-old can be in the Olympics and win,” Denny said.
Denny’s teammate, Cindy Eckman, was also among the first wave of curling converts when the club was established. She likes the “chess on ice” aspect of the game.
“Curling is such a fun and different kind of team sport,” she said. “I love the strategy of the game!”
Before the pandemic, Telluride Curling Club sent teams out of town to compete in tournaments — bonspiels, as they are known — but Wise said it would as public health orders ease. The club, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is looking to establish an annual fundraising event or host a bonspiel in Telluride, but for now, always welcomes donations. For more info about the club or to sign up for a future event, visit telluridecurling.com.
