They’re delicious sauteed in butter, with a squeeze of lemon.
But in the water, it’s a beast, not a feast: an ambush predator, the highly-aggressive smallmouth bass employs stealth — hiding beneath rocks, concealing itself in vegetation — only to burst out and attack whatever it can find.
“Smallmouth bass is known to attack anything that moves voraciously,” according to bassonline.com. And this is a website that loves these fish, not despises them: The “very tasty” smallmouth “is one of the hardest fighting freshwater fish, highly sought after by anglers in North America,” the website says.
There are plenty of reasons to enjoy catching and eating smallmouth bass, in other words. Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently added another reason: landing these fish can pay big bucks. The eighth annual Ridgway Reservoir Smallmouth Bass Classic, which goes through Sept. 3, offers anglers a chance to catch a smallmouth bearing a tag worth $5,000. Two fish have tags worth $1,000; another two bear tags worth $500; and 20 fish have — or had, given that the contest started two weekends ago — tags worth $100.
“We put out 25 tagged fish,” Eric Guardino, an aquatic biologist in CPW’s Montrose office, explained. “Six have been caught, so 19 tagged fish are still out there.” Plenty of cash prizes remain, in other words — maybe even the big one (with a whopper of a fish story to go along with it).
There will also be cash prizes for most fish caught ($3,000), second most ($1,500) and third most.
You may wonder: If these fish are so fun to land, and so tasty, why is CPW, in effect, paying anglers to catch smallmouth bass? The answer is that omnivorous smallmouths don’t belong in Colorado’s waters. The fish are native to eastern North America, “from Manitoba and Quebec down to the Tennessee River system, and west to Oklahoma,” according to bassonline.com. “The smallmouth bass was first introduced outside of its native range and throughout more of the United States with the Erie Canal construction in 1825, which expanded the smallmouth range into central New York. In the 19th century, smallmouth bass was transplanted into lakes and rivers throughout the northern and western United States as far as California,” and including Ridgway Reservoir.
“Our concern is that they’ll get out of the reservoir, and move down the Gunnison River, and eventually into the Colorado River, where we’re trying to conserve four native species,” Guardino said. It’s a remarkable quartet: the Colorado Pikeminnow, Razorback Sucker, Humpback Chub and Bonytail Chub are “specially adapted to the desert rivers of Colorado and are found no other place in the world,” according to CPW (the fish are listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service).
Smallmouth bass, Guardino added, “are pretty aggressive predators, and can reproduce pretty well in our rivers: the water-temperature that they prefer happens to overlap with these native species.”
“We believe and are fairly confident that anglers enjoy fishing for smallmouth bass,” Guardino said. “They’re a pretty enjoyable species to go after; they fight hard; there are some fun techniques to fish for them. Yet we can’t manage for them, because of our commitment to native species.” The solution is to create a contest; in effect, the public helps the biologists with the important work of conserving Colorado’s natives.
“The contest has been going great,” Guardino said. “In fact, it’s surprised me, how effective it’s been.”
“We’ve reduced the smallmouth bass population by more than 90 percent” over the past seven years, Guardino said, just by holding these contests. It’s a remarkable fish tale of doing good — and eating well.
