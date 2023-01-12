Successfully exiting the Ho! Ho! Ho! season, Ridgway’s Lady Demons were all systems go-go-go as the 2022-23 basketball haul resumed Tuesday evening inside Telluride’s MinerDome.
Red-hot right from the opening tip, RHS finished with three players scoring in double figures and prevailed 54-16. Freshman catalyst Sophia Scranton paced all players with her game-high 19 points, 10 coming during a first quarter in which the visitors outscored THS 25-0, converting multiple takeaways into easy baskets.
Freshman Adelyn Gardiner swished the first of her four three-pointers, and classmate Sophia Forrest the first of her two as Ridgway (2-3 overall, 1-0 2A/1A San Juan Basin League, 1-0 2A SJBL) left virtually nothing to chance on the road. Gardiner ended up totaling 14 points and Forrest 10, while senior captain Kaitlyn Winkelmann contributed five points, freshman Laramie Miracle four and freshman Ava Berwanger two.
Despite trailing 30-2 at halftime and 48-11 after three quarters of play, the Lady Miners (0-8, 0-1, 0-1) did manage to post their highest single-game point total yet this winter. Converting an and-one play during the third quarter, sophomore Tjarn Lyons totaled three points in the contest, while senior Summer Armstrong and sophomore Fianna Ahern each netted two.
Leading the locals was sophomore Emma Reggiannini, who unknowingly made a credible run at a triple-double. Booking five points — of her team-high nine — during the fourth quarter, she also totaled media-tracked counts of six rebounds and five steals. Held scoreless, senior Amy Guerrero nonetheless contributed, grabbing four boards and also logging three assists.
Up next, Telluride will continue work on the 2A side of the SJBL by hosting Dolores on Friday. Including a 37-25 home loss on Tuesday to non-league 2A Sargent, the Lady Bears (2-9, 0-0, 0-0) will arrive hoping to stop a six-game slide.
The Lady Miners will then welcome Moab, Utah-based Grand County Saturday afternoon. Having finished 11-10 overall in ’21-22, GCHS (UHSAA Class 3A) stood 11-3 already prior to hosting 1A Green River, Utah, on Thursday. Results were unavailable at press time Thursday afternoon.
Due to wintry highway conditions caused by a storm swooping in overnight after Ridgway’s departure, THS’ once-rescheduled trip to Bayfield (2-4, 0-0 3A/4A Intermountain) Wednesday was again postponed.
The Lady Demons, meanwhile, will next see action on Saturday at DHS.
JAYVEES UPENDED: In the Ridgway-Telluride girls’ junior-varsity contest, the guests ripped open what had been a 6-2 game through one shortened six-minute quarter (the boys’ JV game was played in identical increments) and went into halftime up 22-4 en route to a 45-6 win. Ahern, Kendal O’Callaghan and Katie Pumayalli each booked two points for THS.
