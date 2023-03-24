SJBL recognizes two Lady Miners

Telluride's Emma Reggiannini (20) pulls up for a short jumper during district-tournament play in Ridgway versus Mancos. The Lady Miners' top scorer in several games this winter, Reggiannini was recently named Second Team All-San Juan Basin League for the completed 2022-23 basketball season; teammate Tjarn Lyons received Honorable Mention All-SJBL. (Courtesy photo)