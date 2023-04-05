High-school athletes bring it into break

Regrouping confidently after a close 1-0 loss at Delta March 28, Telluride’s girls returned to the soccer pitch fewer than 24 hours later and got back on the winning track by blanking Montezuma-Cortez 3-0.
Getting one goal apiece in the non-league road win from sophomores Lexton Gregory, Pella Ward and Emma Reggiannini, the Lady Miners improved to 3-3 overall, while remaining 0-1 in 2A Intermountain-South play. The Lady Panthers slipped to 0-2, then sank to 0-3 overall (0-0 3A Southwestern) on Monday with a 2-0 loss to DHS (3-1, 0-0 3A Western Slope).
Bumped down two spots to No. 10 in the 4/3 CHSAANow.com Class 2A poll, THS — which had a March 30 rematch with M-CHS postponed — is presently scheduled to next see action at 4 p.m. April 18. Their opponent that afternoon, Durango, will have had four 4A/5A Southwestern matches (three away, including a Friday trip to G.J. Central) to prepare.
The Lady Demons advanced to the 2022 Class 4A State Tournament’s Final Four, where they then fell 1-0 in overtime to Denver-based Northfield — the eventual state champion side — up at University of Northern Colorado’s Jackson Stadium.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE GOING WELL: Also still awaiting their first home game this spring, THS girls’ lacrosse took their talents into Mesa County this past week for a pair of tests, and returned with a 1-1 record — leaving the Lady Miners standing 3-1 overall, and 2-1 in 4A Mountain West play going into the Telluride School District’s April 3-14 Spring Break.
Facing Fruita Monument on March 28, Telluride fell behind 7-1 through one half of play and ultimately 12-4 to the Lady Wildcats, paced by sophomore Olivia O’Hara’s four goals. Two days later, however, THS went into intermission trailing Grand Junction 7-6 but rallied in the second half to force overtime with the score knotted at 11. But in the extra session, the visitors netted the “golden” goal to depart Canyon View Park with a 12-11 victory.
After Break, Telluride will resume action hosting GJHS at 4 p.m. April 21.
BOYS’ LAX HOVERING AT .500: Seeing their last pre-break competition on Thursday, March 30, up in the Grand Valley, THS boys’ lacrosse went toe-to-toe with league foe Fruita Monument but lost 12-10. Junior Cash Livermore and freshman Gus Markley each recorded a three-goal hat trick in defeat, and Markley was also credited with three assists.
Junior Lucas Betz chipped in two goals for the Miners (2-2, 2-1 4A Mountain), while junior Louden Doemland and sophomore Burns Kurtz each scored once. Senior Kaison Stegelmeier racked up a game-high six goals and logged two assists for the Wildcats, who also got two goals and a game-best six helpers from senior Karter Harmon.
Wasting no time capitalizing on the victory, FMHS (3-2, 3-0) doubled up Durango the next afternoon, 12-6.
Telluride, meanwhile, will next take to the field at 4 p.m. April 19 at Montrose.
TRACK STRETCHES LEGS IN DELTA COUNTY: Beating Grand Junction-based Caprock Academy freshman Grace Grossman across the finish line by 1.45 seconds, freshman Austin Cooke clocked a winning 5 minutes, 51.38 seconds in the 1,600-meter run and earned 10 of the THS girls’ 28 points Saturday at the 17th Annual Cedaredge Track & Field Invitational.
Sophomore Wylee Drew placed fifth in the 3,200 (15:31.74), and Cooke collected sixth in the 800 (2:46.26) as the Lady Miners finished the day 10th out of 16 scoring squads. Topping the table was CHS, whose 151 points more than held off New Castle Coal Ridge (104) and third-place CA (81).
Telluride’s 4x800 relay (Lana Kenworthy, Sage Gianola, Zsofia Paluska, Cooke) clocked a runner-up 11:10.82, finishing behind only Caprock’s 10:55.86, set off by Grossman’s opening leg. THS’ 4x2 (Valeria Villafuerte, Alison Gutierrez, Drew, Kenworthy) came in ninth with its 2:16.04, and Kenworthy took 10th in the 400m dash with her 1:08.89.
On the boys’ side of things, sophomore Sean McKillop posted a third-place 12:34.27 in the 3,200 meters and earned six of THS’ 12th-place 12 points. With 15 teams registering at least one point, CRHS narrowly defeated Delta in the battle for first, 119 to 110, and the meet-hosting Bruins (87) came in third.
Junior Jaden Lopez placed eighth in the 400 (59.35) and ninth in the triple jump (35’2”) for Telluride, and the Miners also ended up with ninth-place times by the 4x2 (Caleb Slosberg, Charles Horning, Daniel Gutierrez, Lucas Vatter-Paez; 1:53.85) and 4x4 (Slosberg, Ruben Silverio, Gutierrez, Lopez; 4:38.54) relays.
THS’ 4x100 quartet (Slosberg, Kevin Bocanegra, Vatter-Paez, Michel San Gabriel) took 10th in 52.46 ticks.
Miner Track & Field will resume competition April 18 at the Bayfield Invitational No. 2.
