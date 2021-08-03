Pitching prospect Case Williams, 19, of Castle Rock, was originally drafted by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but was traded to the Reds as part of the Jeff Hoffman trade that netted reliever Robert Stephenson. Williams returned to the Rockies at this year’s trade deadline, as the club sent reliever Mychael Givens to the Reds in return for Williams and pitcher Noah Davis. (Photo courtesy of Colorado Rockies)