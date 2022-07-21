Trail running is a popular pastime, albeit difficult, for locals who desire a heightened physical challenge during the summer. Races are held across the region on various types of terrain and trails that the average person might find difficult to hike.
This weekend Confluence Events, a small running organization founded in the San Juans, will host the annual Boy Canyon Races. The event includes a Bear Creek 10-mile race and a Bridal Veil 30K. The 30K starts at 6:30 a.m., and the 10-mile race begins at 7 a.m.
"Having a 30K and 10-mile race is quite unique. It's definitely targeted to people who maybe are looking to get more into trail running or are used to those shorter trail distances and trying to experience a more mountain-oriented trail race," said Mason Osgood, race codirector.
Osgood, Sheamus Croke and Dave Chew took over this year as race codirectors of the Box Canyon Races from Tara Butson. Together they run Confluence Events LLC, which was started a few years ago. Confluence Events organizes the Hanging Flume 50K in Uravan.
Osgood and Chew both have ultra-running experience, and Croke, as he shared with the Planet in October 2021, "has minimal competitive running experience but a love for long runs."
According to Osgood, Butson wanted locals to take over the races. While many races in the area are expensive and run by large companies, Osgood emphasized the importance of having a more accessible option for runners in the region.
"The races aren't huge races, but they're really cool, beautiful courses. There's a lot of potential for these races, and smaller local trail races are really important to communities such as Telluride, and this definitely should stay around," Osgood said.
Both courses start at the gondola plaza in town. The 30K leads up Bridal Veil Road, past the power station and then to McCarron Junction. Runners will then take the Wasatch Trail to Bear Creek all the way down to the finish line.
This year, with the construction around Lift 9, organizers had to change the course last minute to avoid the traditional route, which went through the ski resort.
"The new course is amazing, and with a slight add-on loop to bring us to the same distances as we had before," Chew explained.
According to runnersworld.com, trail running started in San Francisco in the early 1900s. A group of runners made a bet with one another to see who could run the fastest over Mount Tamalpais trails. After the bet, the group organized the First Annual Dipsea Race in 1905. The race is still going strong today, and the 112th annual Dipsea Race will be held next year on June 11, 2023.
As of Wednesday, 53 participants had registered for the Box Canyon Races. Thirty-five runners had signed up for the 30K, along with 18 runners for the 10-miler. According to Osgood, registries included people from the Telluride region and even some from the Durango area and beyond.
For Chew, running has had a stronghold in the Telluride community.
"We have a long history of running legends that have paid their dues on the trails in the Telluride area. Telluride and the San Juans are truly premier destinations for trail running globally. The sport has exploded in popularity in the last decade, and more and more people are spending time, even moving to the area, because of our incredible access to trail networks. We have to give a big shoutout to organizations like the Telluride Mountain Club that have created and maintained the amazing infrastructure that we have at our doorsteps," Chew said.
Registration will remain open until tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m. The 30K costs $100, and the 10-mile race costs $75. To sign up, visit tellurideboxcanyonrunning.com.
