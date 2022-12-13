Senior Tony Ordonez registered nine of his team-leading 12 points during the final eight regulation minutes and junior Townes Merritt five of his 11, but victory at the two-day Caprock Academy tournament again eluded the Telluride boys as they fell 53-42 to Plateau Valley on Saturday.
Still somewhat steamed over the previous night’s outcome — a 39-38 loss to the event-hosting Eagles, decided by a disputed no-call on a Grayson Berry jumper — the Miners more than hung with the Collbran-based Cowboys throughout the first half and went into intermission trailing by only three points, 25-22. PVHS gained a little more breathing room in the third, as THS struggled to book just six points, but the final frame commenced with Telluride behind 34-28 but within striking distance.
Able to blank 6-foot-3-inch Cowboy sophomore post Jackson Bevan — who tallied a game-high 18 points, including 12 before halftime — down the home stretch, THS experienced crucial difficulty denying Plateau Valley junior Ethan Morse and sophomore Jack Vig. Booking PVHS’ only three-point basket in the contest, Morse scored eight points in the fourth quarter — which PVHS won 19-14 — and finished with 17, while Vig registered seven fourth-quarter points and totaled 12.
The ’Boys (3-1, 0-0 2A/1A Western Slope) went 7-of-14 from the free-throw line during the fourth and ended up 14-of-22. Telluride, meanwhile, went 7-of-15 from the charity stripe during the last eight minutes and finished 8-of-17. With both Ordonez and Merritt slowed by four personal fouls apiece, Berry finished with eight points and junior Jay Ellison added five. Cash Livermore chipped in four points and Cesar Romo Sandoval two.
Ordonez drained two three-pointers in defeat; Ellison and Livermore each sank one.
Expected inclement weather permitting, Telluride (1-3, 0-0 2A/1A San Juan Basin) was to next begin SJBL play Tuesday evening at home against Ouray. Results against the 1A Trojans — off to a 4-1 overall start after going 2-0 (by a combined three points) at the Rangely Shoot-Out — were not available by press time Tuesday afternoon.
DRAMA ON DAY 1: Facing CA on the tournament’s first night immediately after Plateau Valley creamed Crested Butte 54-31, the Miners overcame a forgettable first half — which saw them trailing Caprock 5-0 after one quarter and 15-3 through two — to at last tie the score at 37-all, via a Merritt three-pointer with just 1:39 left.
Coming just moments after Merritt was hit with his fourth personal, the long-range make ultimately preceded a heated conclusion to the action. Following an Ellison miss rebounded by Eagle junior Jayce Templeton, Caprock junior Reed Struwe threw down a two-handed dunk to gain the home team a 39-37 advantage with 9.5 seconds remaining.
However, in celebrating the slam with a prolonged gorilla-grasping of the rim, the 6-foot-7-inch center was given a technical foul — and THS was thus given new life. Merritt was sent to the foul line for two free throws, but made just one. Still with one last possession courtesy the tech, the Miners worked the ball inside to Berry who, with a slight inward lean, appeared to draw contact on his missed buzzer-beater from, ironically, Struwe. But despite the guests’ protests, the whistles stayed silent.
Though two potentially decisive FT tries weren’t granted, overlooked in the immediate aftermath was the fact that each side had already been awarded 14 during the fourth quarter, with CA canning nine and THS seven. Telluride, in fact, finished just 12-of-26 (46 percent); going 12-of-20 (60 percent), CA wasn’t much better.
Racking up 21 second-half points, Merritt ended up with a bittersweet game-high 24. Wary of his own four personals, Berry booked four points, as did Ellison, while Ordonez and Livermore each finished with three. Seniors Nathaniel Stephens (11 points) and Matt Williams (10) reached double figures for Caprock, while Templeton scored nine points and Struwe seven.
The Eagles’ triumph would be short-lived; slipping to 2-3 overall, CA lost 51-36 on Day 2 to Crested Butte (2-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.