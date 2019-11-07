The state playoff run for the Telluride High School boys soccer team ended in Lafayette Wednesday, as the Miners, who had opened the playoffs with a dynamic 7-1 win over Thomas MacLaren School of Colorado Springs, fell to host Dawson School 2-0 in the 2A state quarterfinals.
The game, a rematch of last season’s quarterfinals, was tied 0-0 at halftime.
But the Mustangs rallied with a pair of second-half goals to secure the playoff victory. A year ago, Dawson lost to Telluride in double overtime.
The Miners, with yet another deep playoff run in boys soccer, ended the season 11-4-2.
“It was an even match … back and forth,” said Telluride head coach Ramon Rodriguez. “We gave up a PK (penalty kick) with about 15 minutes to go.”
The goal boosted the Mustangs’ momentum. They scored again 10 minutes later.
“We played hard; we just fell a little short,” Rodriguez said, commending the effort of the Miners — throughout the season. “It was a good game. Both defenses were good. There weren’t a lot of open shots.”
He said Miners were particularly effective in the opening playoff win over Thomas MacLaren last weekend.
“We had our home-field advantage; we had our crowd there,” Rodriguez said, adding that the Miners executed their game plan on the smaller, faster Telluride turf field.
On Wednesday afternoon in Lafayette, the Miners played on an expansive field in chilly conditions.
“It was cold as heck, really,” Rodriguez said, adding that the Telluride players were frustrated after Wednesday’s loss. “They know we’re better. That’s the frustration. The worst part is they know they didn’t play their best.”
Rodriguez said he’s incredibly proud of the Miners and their commitment to the program.
“It was a great season overall. We’re very proud of the boys,” Rodriguez said, acknowledging that they wanted to return to the state title game this season after the Miners finished as state runner-up last season.
He said the 12 Telluride seniors helped advance the program. They generated playoff appearances the last four years.
“Those seniors were the foundation,” Rodriguez said, adding that after the frustration of the playoff loss will dissipate, they’ll be able to appreciate what they’ve done for Telluride High School soccer.
Dawson (11-3-2) advances to the Class 2A state semifinals Saturday against No. 9 Denver Christian (11-6-1). Dawson, the No. 4 seed in the 12-team state playoff field, had a first-round playoff bye. Denver Christian upset top-seed Colorado Rocky Mountain School 2-1 on Wednesday in Carbondale.
Ridgway High School stunned defending state champion Crested Butte 3-1 on Wednesday in a playoff match played at Gunnison High School. Ridgway (10-3-3) had defeated Lotus School of Aurora 5-1 in the first round of the playoffs. The No. 10 seeded Demons will take on No. 3 Fountain Valley (13-3-0) in the 2A state semifinals Saturday in Englewood.
The Wednesday playoff match was the third meeting this season between Ridgway and Crested Butte. The two teams tied 3-3 and Crested Butte won 2-0 in the earlier matches. The Ridgway boys are coached by Jon Kornbluh.
The 2A state title match will be Nov. 16 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.
VOLLEYBALL
The Telluride High School volleyball team, powering through a record-setting season, will play in the Class 2A Regionals on Saturday at Meeker.
The Miners (18-5) were designated as the No. 22 regional seed with their RPI (power ranking).
They were paired with No. 3 Meeker (21-2) and No. 34 Sargent (12-11) in the regional set for Meeker High School.
Matches will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with Meeker taking on Sargent. The second match of the day will feature Telluride against Sargent. The final match of the regional will pit Telluride against Meeker.
The winner of the regional will advance to the State Volleyball Championships Nov. 14-16 at the Denver Coliseum.
Dolores (19-4) was seeded No. 10 for regional play. The Bears will host a three-team regional tournament Saturday at Montezuma-Cortez High School in Cortez. Soroco (Oak Creek) and Clear Creek will join Dolores for regional play.
The top seed in 2A volleyball is Denver Christian (23-0).
Limon is No. 2 (18-5). Other top seeds hosting 2A regionals are Union Colony Prep (Greeley), Wiggins, Simla, West Grand (Kremmling), Fowler, Sedgwick County, Del Norte and Rye. The Sedgwick County regional will be played at Revere High School. Ignacio from the Southern Peaks/San Juan League will compete in the West Grand regional as the No. 30 seed.
