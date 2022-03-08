The metal bleachers at Hanley Ice Rink Friday were filled to the brim night during the Telluride coed hockey rec league championship between the Steamies 13ers and Bruisers. After a fast and aggressive game, the 13ers came out victorious, winning 3-1. According to Kurt Friederich, Telluride's recreation supervisor, the teams spent the season on opposite sides of the standings. The Bruisers were consistently ranked in the top four throughout the year, while the 13ers started the season in the lower half of the standings.
"This wasn't necessarily an indicator of performance, though, as many of their losses were only a one-goal differential, and their wins were convincing. The Steamies 13ers won five in a row to conclude the season and win the single-elimination tournament as the No. 7 seed," Friederich added.
The coed hockey league consists of 12 teams of up to 13 players each. The season started in mid-November, with weekly games held at Hanley. The week before the championship, a 12-team single-elimination tournament was played, which left the 13ers and Bruisers as the only two teams standing.
The 13ers retained four players from last year's team. In 2020-2021, the 13ers made it to the championship but fell short of claiming the title, explained Sean Deland, who is the team’s co-captain along with Joe Davis. After the draft at the beginning of the season, Davis and Deland felt like they were in a good position to make it back to the championship.
"I personally felt like this new group was more balanced and capable of winning the championship. I expected us to win the championship this year, but after an 0-4 start, those expectations were checked by reality. … W have a very talented and competitive league of 12 coed teams who are all capable of winning on any given day," Deland said.
While the 13ers took home the trophy this year, Jake Bush, co-captain of the Bruisers, has already set his sights on the title and banner in 2023. Bush admitted the 13ers had a bit more energy going into Friday's game, and before they knew it, the 13ers had a 2-0 lead. However, with two minutes left in the game, the Bruisers scored.
"While we came up a bit short, it was one of the best seasons in recreational sports from a team camaraderie and overall fun standpoint that I can remember. Great group of people, and a season we will remember for a long time," Bush said.
Friederich and Deland explained one of the highlights from the championship game was the goal by Laura DeBlois of the 13ers in the second period. The Bruisers goalie deflected her first shot across the blue line, but she followed up her own rebound and with another shot that found the back of the net.
"With that goal, Laura set the tone for us to take control of the game," Deland said.
Women scored two out of the four goals on Friday. According to Deland, the goals were "very much in line with the spirit and intention of our coed rec league."
One of the challenges league-wide was the shortage of goalies. Instead of being assigned to a specific team, goalies were rotated to different teams each game. As the season progressed, each goalie was scheduled to play with and against each team.
"Their contributions to the team can't be overstated," Friederich said.
One such star was Steven Collins, who was the goalie for the 13ers during the championship game. Collins was the top-ranked goalie, and the game was not only his championship debut but his first-ever championship victory.
"Steven Collins, the goaltender for the 13ers, played a very good season and had some swagger about his game throughout the playoffs that contributed to the teams he played with during the playoffs," Friederich added.
Friday's game was exciting until the very last minute. With less than two minutes to spare, the Bruisers scored to make it 2-1. But about 40 seconds later, the 13ers added another goal to sure up their 3-1 victory and claim the 2021-22 adult coed hockey league title.
