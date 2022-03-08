The Steamies 13ers won Friday’s coed rec league championship 3-1 over the Bruisers. The championship team this year included Steven Collins (goalie), Joe Davis (captain), Sean DeLand (captain), CJ Hodge, Cody Davis, Vicki Renda, Kurt Crockett, Brad McMichael, Christine Gamage, Nick Lauritano, Allison Ramsey, Gavin Ramsey, Laura DeBlois, Rob Pinkert and Meg Hyatt. (Photo courtesy of Kurt Friederich)