Telluride's Kendal O'Callaghan (5) returns to an elated huddle during a timeout called by head coach Chris Murray, left, immediately after she drained her first-ever three-pointer during the Lady Miners' varsity game Tuesday at 3A Bayfield. Also pictured, from left, are THS' Emma Gallager, Fianna Ahern and Tjarn Lyons. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)