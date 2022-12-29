Art imitating life.
Raised in the film-savvy Telluride area, it’s a concept with which Tia Schenk is all too familiar … but which, through her progression on skis, she hopes to one day reverse. That is, with a life on the slopes imitating — if not becoming — influential imagery, penning poetry in pristine powder.
“To watch…fast, carving lines down, like, steep Alaskan spines,” she unknowingly improvised during a phone interview Wednesday. “That’s what’s always appealed to me. I’ve been skiing since I was, like, one-and-a-half and ever since (she and sister Sadie) were little my parents would take us to, like, MSP (Matchstick Productions) and TGR (Teton Gravity Research) films. I thought that was the coolest thing ever.
“Just the insane level of skiing that all those athletes had to offer, watching them get out of a helicopter at the top of this crazy mountain, then just shred these super-steep lines, was just super-inspiring for me,” she continued. “I’ve kind of centered all my skiing around it, eventually hoping to get to do that or something like that, you know?”
Her first competition of the imminent New Year could provide a valuable springboard towards such a goal.
While emerging in 2022 as one of her division’s best big-mountain skiers nationwide, Schenk secured a shot to wrap up her maiden age 15-18 competitive season going global — as one of 14 qualifiers for the 2023 YETI Freeride Junior World Championships by Dynastar, Jan. 23-26 in Kappl, Austria.
“It’s definitely a huge honor. I’m very excited,” said Schenk, a THS sophomore who just turned 16 on Dec. 21. “Nervous, but it’s been a huge goal of mine and something I’ve been working towards ever since I started big-mountain.”
“She went into this past season the youngest in her category. Not only the youngest, but with a birthday that didn’t, like, work out super-well in the ski world,” recalled Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club Freeride/Big Mountain Director Ryan VanNuys. “But she went in with high hopes and low expectations, and through the course of the season proved to herself that she’s right there with 17- and 18-year-olds. Really, her skiing looks much more mature than her age would lead you to believe.”
Having earned her proverbial ticket to Europe’s Eastern Alps by placing second at the invitation-only International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association North American Junior Championships, April 6-10 on Big Sky (Montana) Resort’s Upper Obsidian run, Schenk solidified her status by finishing No. 1 in the year-end IFSA Rocky Mountain Region standings.
Vail-area talent Jenna Meyers, the RMR runner-up — but, coincidentally, the defending FJWC champ — was fewer than 100 points back, with TSSC member Chloe Hehir ending up fifth.
“Hands down, her technical prowess and strong, powerful skiing is what’s got her where she is,” VanNuys said. “She skis a really great turn shape, and attacks the mountain with confidence because her technique’s all there to back it up.”
“You know, she had a week off here due to ‘the crud,’” he continued, alluding to Schenk’s recent clash with illness, “but before that she was training both on and off the mountain five, six days a week. She’s pretty on top of it.”
“I’m definitely worried a little about the cliffs, but I think I’ll figure it out,” said Schenk, lamenting weather conditions not yet conducive to ultra-productive practicing. “With the snow situation here recently … I haven’t been able to hit any cliffs, but I try and look on the positive side — like skiing just super-technical, steep, rocky lines. They’re really good for what I focus on the most and I think I’m definitely, like, getting even better overall.”
“Definitely I love to take airs, but that’s not nearly as important to me as it is to just put down super-solid skiing. I love super fall-line, fast skiing and big, carving turns — more technical lines really suit my type, my form of skiing.”
Minus Meyers, the ’23 FJWC Ski Women field presently includes two others from the United States in Pacific Northwest Region No. 1 Lydia Nelsen and Far West No. 1 Madison Ringham, who placed seventh in Kappl this past January. Familiar with both from having competed against them at the NORAMs, Schenk will also have to contend with internationals including Switzerland’s Alizée Grivel (third place in Kappl) and France’s Zoe Delzoppo (fourth).
But with the Quellspitze site located roughly a Telluride-to-Montrose-length drive west of Innsbruck, home of the 1964 and 1976 (after Denver, the original host city, withdrew in November ’72) Winter Olympics, Schenk — also No. 4 in the IFSA’s year-end U.S. standings and No. 6 in North America — seems ready to embrace her first true world-class opportunity.
“One hundred percent,” she stated. “I always had this kind of ‘timeline’ laid out where I’d compete as a (high-school) junior, make it to worlds when I was a senior — just figure out how I’m going to transition from ‘little’ kids to older ones. So I just went to every comp with the idea in mind to have a good time, put down solid runs — I didn’t expect it to end up like THIS!”
“And because of my age — I made it the youngest I could possibly have made it — I think it’ll really help me get a baseline for asking for sponsorships, reaching out to other pro skiers and things like that. This’ll be really good practice for me, to start getting some of that stuff figured out and learn more.”
An online GoFundMe account (gofundme.com/f/sending-tia-to-junior-world-championships) has been set up to help raise funds for the unique journey.
“Tia’s a super-dedicated, super-talented skier, who genuinely seems to love the sport and does it anytime she can,” said VanNuys. “Even at her age, she’s young; it’s certainly limitless for her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.