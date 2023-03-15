Spring-ing into action

It’s been said in sports that at the end of a season, good teams never rebuild, but only reload.
And despite losing First Team All-2A defender Francesca Schillaci, Second Team forward Amelie Sante, plus Honorable Mention All-2A midfielder Kaleigh Reggiannini this past spring to graduation, Telluride Girls’ Soccer stormed victoriously into the new 2023 season this past weekend.
Ranked No. 10 in the preseason CHSAANow.com Class 2A poll, the Lady Miners (9-6 overall, 8-0 2A Southwestern in 2022) got underway thrashing non-league Pagosa Springs 8-1 on Friday, March 10, in a neutral-site test relocated from Gunnison to Long Family Memorial Park in Grand Junction due to field availability.
Sophomore Pella Ward led the way offensively with a hat trick, and classmate Lexton Gregory netted two goals. Senior Chloe Jones found the back of the net once, as did sophomores Emma Reggiannini and Mae Scarborough — as well as PSHS freshman Addy Johnson. That came during the first half, which expired with Telluride (1-0) leading 3-1 before they then poured it on against Pagosa — which went 5-8 last spring, but 0-6 in the 3A Southwestern — in the second.
Eighth-ranked in 3A at the time, Aspen was present along with Basalt, and though each also dealt the Lady Pirates (0-3) a lopsided loss, neither faced THS. Competition, however, won’t be lacking when the Lady Miners — elevated to No. 5 in the aforementioned poll’s Monday update — next see action Friday and Saturday at the Denver Christian Invitational.
And as fate — or luck — would have it, Telluride is slated to face still-No. 7 Lamar (0-0; 15-2 overall in 2022) at 5 p.m. on Day 1 in Lakewood, with a chance to pay the Thunder back for a season-ending 3-nil loss in last season’s State Tournament quarterfinals. Also on Day 1, fourth-ranked DCHS (0-0) is scheduled to see Colorado Springs St. Mary’s (0-1) at 7 p.m.
Telluride’s Day 2 opponent will be determined via Friday’s outcomes.
Due to unfavorable travel conditions between San Miguel County and points farther south and west, the Lady Miners’ scheduled Tuesday match at 4A No. 10 Durango was postponed, as was their trip on the March 11 to 3A Montezuma-Cortez.
LAX ATTACK
Tied for third-highest amongst “Others Receiving Votes” teams in the preseason CHSAANow.com Class 4A Girls’ Lacrosse poll, Telluride was to begin play on Wednesday at Montrose (utilizing the field at that town’s Columbine Middle School), but results were unavailable before press time Wednesday afternoon.
Dropping six consecutive matches to end the 2022 season, including 11-2 and 10-6 losses in Telluride, MHS ended up just 2-12 overall last spring; the Lady Miners, meanwhile, finished 5-9 after a 13-4 loss in Edwards to Battle Mountain in the 4A State Tournament’s opening Round of 24.
Coming off a strong 10-5 overall effort — capped by a second-round, 17-2 loss to Colorado Springs Air Academy in the 4A Boys’ State Tournament — in ’22, THS Boys’ Lacrosse got going Monday with a dramatic 11-10 overtime loss to 4A Northern member Broomfield Holy Family (which then improved to 2-0 overall via a 16-12 win the next day at Montrose).
Finishing behind only Fruita Monument in the 4A/5A Mountain standings last spring, the Miners (0-1, 0-0 4A Mountain) were slated to next see action on the Thursday with a league match at Grand Junction (1-0, 1-0).
In an unusual coincidence, both Telluride and FMHS had their respective seasons ended by an eventual state runner-up. The Wildcats — joining THS in the 4A Mountain for 2023 — bowed out in the 5A State Tournament’s second round with a loss to Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista, which would ultimately lose in the grand finale to Centennial Arapahoe. Air Academy, meanwhile, fell to city rival Cheyenne Mountain with the 4A title at stake.
TRACK IS BACK
Telluride High School Track & Field is scheduled to travel Saturday to the Delta Invitational for their first meet of the 2023 season. Action at the event, which last year attracted nine teams from the Western Slope, is set to begin at 9 a.m.
Again, with weather at this time of year never guaranteed to cooperate, all sports’ dates and times are subject to change.
