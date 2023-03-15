Spring-ing into action

Telluride then-freshman forward Brooke Duncan (21) pressures Ignacio goalkeeper Emily Cundiff (26) into making a close-range save during road action in the 2021 season. Now a junior with a new jersey number, Duncan is one of 10 upperclassmen presently listed on THS' 2023 roster. Starting the year ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, the Lady Miners began play defeating Pagosa Springs 8-1 up in Grand Junction Friday, March 10. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)