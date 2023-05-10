Miners do away with Devils, 15-8

Payback was nearly two years in the making.
Payback was clinched Tuesday evening in only six seconds.
Already riding high atop a six-goal lead through the third 12-minute quarter of playoff lacrosse, Telluride’s boys effectively extinguished the visiting Eagle Valley Devils’ fire on the first play of the fourth and final frame. Strong on faceoffs all game, THS junior Brady Holbrook unsurprisingly bettered EVHS’ Declan Kelly on the draw commencing play, but then caught the visitors off guard with a long pass to streaking attacker Cash Livermore.
Having no problem receiving the ball near Eagle Valley’s net, Livermore then whipped it past goalkeeper Kyle Woodworth — increasing the Miners’ advantage to 13-6 with 11:54 remaining on the scoreboard at Judy Long Memorial Field.
But as stunned as the opposing players appeared to be, Holbrook admitted afterwards he’d also been taken somewhat aback by the swift — and successful — strike.
“A little bit, yeah,” he said. “I’d tried it early in the first quarter and kind of got hit pretty hard, but we had to come out super-strong in that fourth quarter, keep the lead, and I was able to get it to Cash.”
“That one right away was incredible” said head coach Grayson Fertig. “The faceoff spot is really a ‘highlight’ place, but (Brady) did a lot of great things. Possessed the ball, composed himself and contributed so positively to the team.”
Livermore would tuck a shot around Woodworth’s near post and in with 8:53 left for THS’ 14th goal, and with 6:45 to go, fellow junior Lucas Betz maxed out the Miners’ lead at 15-7. Including an underhand ripper through traffic with 9:39 remaining, Kelly tallied two goals in the fourth, but with THS’ defenders confidently protecting goalie Max Reeder — who, with about 90 seconds left, made a morale-boosting save on a follow-up of Devil junior Peter Boyd’s attempt off the post — the outcome was practically inevitable.
Avenging a 12-11 overtime loss to EVHS beginning the 2021 CHSAA Class 4A State Tournament, Telluride — whose 11th goal Tuesday came via a Betz shot with 11:11 left in the third — began their ’23 postseason run with a 15-8 victory, the team’s ninth consecutive conquest overall, before a sizable crowd seated along the far sideline and standing atop stubborn snowbanks.
“It means everything. It just shows how much our town supports our lacrosse club,” Betz said, speaking about the event’s general atmosphere. “We love playing lacrosse, and it was just a beautiful day to play.”
“It’s a great running game, a four-quarter game, and our guys were willing to play four quarters. It was beautiful to watch,” said Fertig. “I promised everybody that we would show a ‘team’ game … and our team showed up. They did all the little things … and that’s what allows a win to occur.”
Seeded 10th in the tournament’s opening Round of 24, despite compiling a first-place 9-1 record in regular-season 4A Mountain action, Telluride (12-3 overall) went right at No. 23 Eagle Valley from the start, with Betz assisting on sophomore Ryder Parr’s ice-breaking goal just 50 seconds in. Parr then assisted on Caleb Ward’s goal with 6:42 left in the first, and junior Loudon Doemland scored with 4:01 (from Betz) and 3:29 (from Livermore) remaining.
Trying to avoid a ninth loss in 11 outings but trailing 4-0, the guests from Gypsum rallied back to 5-4 via back-to-back Boyd goals within the last 40 ticks, including a slick behind-the-back special past Reeder as the clock hit 0:00.
“We saw a good Eagle Valley team early on, well-coached with super-talented players,” Fertig stated, “but our guys stood up to them and just wore them down.”
And after freshman Gus Markley converted a Parr pass into THS’ sixth goal, coming with 11:10 left in the second stanza, the Devils (6-10, 4-8 4A Western) got no closer than 7-5 when senior Julius Petersen netted with 8:53 before intermission. Livermore responded only 20 seconds later, Markley followed with a mid-air goal roughly two minutes later, and then assisted on sophomore Burns Kurtz’s underhand power-play goal with 1:44 left until the break.
“With those first few goals, we came out really strong; that just really set the tone for the game,” said Holbrook. “And especially these past few games … we’ve kind of buried teams in the ground.”
“It’s just so hype,” Betz said. “We’ve got 23 guys on the team, and everyone plays a big part.”
“Every team’s going to underestimate us,” he continued, “but we’re not to be messed with here in Telluride.”
Livermore totaled five goals and an assist to pace the Miners, while Betz finished with three and three. Markley logged two goals and three assists, while Parr ended up with one and two. Boyd, Kelly and Petersen each totaled two goals in defeat.
The Miners will next travel to distant Parker for a 6 p.m. test Friday at 7-seed Lutheran. Standing 10-5 overall after closing out regular-season play with three straight wins, the Lions received a first-round bye into the Sweet 16.
“That’s our next season, and it’s one season at a time now,” said Fertig. “We’re playing red-hot; it’s just a matter of managing expectations around our recovery, to get ready for the next step.”
“We know they have one, like, really strong player, and we think their goalie’s pretty good,” Holbrook noted. “But that’s all we really know; we’ll just go do our thing.”
