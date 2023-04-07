A 100-percent volunteer led effort is bringing a new animal adoption center to Telluride and looking for more “big hearts” to help.
Animal rescue volunteers Ellen Williamson and Dr. Steve Smolen, veterinarian, are working together to open the Telluride Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center this summer. Their focus will mainly be on providing a space for adoptions of cats and dogs, including feral and abandoned dogs and puppies from regional Native American lands.
“It’s all grassroots,” Williamson said. “We have done such an incredible effort in our local community helping with so many rescues and we came forward with this need to have a space. We are foster based right now, so we don’t have a neutral space to have an animal surrendered, let alone rescued. That network has been growing incredibly and it is a testimony to our incredible community.”
Williamson said she and Smolen have been working tirelessly on rehoming surrendered dogs and have seen an increase this year in more pet owners surrendering their pets. Sometimes people move and they can’t take their dog with them.
“Our surrender (rate) was one pet a year. This year, three months into the year, we have had six owner surrenders,” Williamson said. “That’s a lot for us. We only have fosters. It was time to get a space.”
Williamson and Smolen emphasized the plan for the Telluride Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center will be to bring surrendered pets and abandoned animals closer to finding homes in the community, and will not be an animal shelter.
Smolen, who has dreams of one day opening an animal sanctuary in the area, said he personally has been taking in rescued animals, including five feral cats, two dogs off reservation lands and “a big woolly sheep” named Bubbles after extensive treatment was required from being mauled by coyotes.
At his veterinarian clinic, the Animal Hospital of Telluride, Smolen has felt more inspired than ever to help animals find new homes.
“Being an animal hospital, that is where a lot of the animals get dumped, or end up. We figured that out pretty quickly — the police would end up bringing us animals that were injured,” Smolen said. “There was no help for these animals.”
He and Williams cofounded the Telluride Humane Society to help.
“Ellen and I had this idea to start this nonprofit and every year it has become more successful with adoptions and rescues,” Smolen said. “It was really born out of a need for our county and the animals that ended up on our doorstep.”
Building the Telluride Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center “will lift some of the burden off our animal hospital,” Williamson added, saying community fundraising to help the adoption center grow is going to be necessary. “We don’t have any money.”
It’s all being done by private donations, volunteer time — big hearts, Williamson said.
“In this community, the hearts are so big. It’s time to have a space because people want to show up to a place to help animals. They want to pet cats, they want to walk dogs,” Williamson said. “It will be a good community center for animals and a space where families and kids can come down, volunteer, see the animals and socialize with them.”
Williamson said volunteering the Telluride community to help animals has helped her learn about the community's specific needs.
“I want to give a philanthropy to give back to the community and I have a passion for pets,” Williamson said. “Through my acquaintance with Steve, I became more and more aware of needs that were not being met in our local community.”
Smolen credited his father, also a veterinarian, with helping him to learn about rescuing, spaying and neutering dogs. There are seven veterinarians in their family, he added. He said they learned “pretty quickly in Colorado and New Mexico, and the Ute reservation and Navajo Nation,” that people need help with animals and finding new homes for surrendered and abandoned dogs.
Williamson and Smolen said more details and information about the adoption center, and new ways the community can support it, will be announced soon.
