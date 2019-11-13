DEAR EDITOR:
This semester I am mentoring with Melissa Plantz, a local photographer. She takes senior photos, family photos and landscape photos. I've taken up this mentorship in order to enhance my photography skills, as well as become more comfortable taking different types of photos. I’ve been learning how Melissa captures pictures and edits them. I hope by the end of the semester I can take pictures in a similar style to hers, as well as expand my photography career. It has been super fun learning more about my camera and getting more familiar with different kinds of photos. This mentorship has helped me plan for my future studies or career interests by guiding me into looking at colleges with photography majors, and it has helped me think about potentially making a career out of it.
Lindsey Osborne
Telluride
