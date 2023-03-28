DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Emma Righetti, and I am mentoring with Karen McCarthy. I am writing to you today to share my enthusiasm for the Telluride High School Mentorship Program and its potential to teach students about business and stocks like my mentor did. The mentorship program has been a great help to me in my academic and school classes. Through the program, I have been able to gain a better understanding of investing and how it works. I have also been able to learn about the different types of businesses and different approaches to my future through business strategies like stocks and saving. This knowledge has been invaluable in helping me to understand the concepts taught in my classes. The mentorship program has also been a great help in planning for my future studies and career interests. Finally, the mentorship program has also been a great help in shaping me as a person this year. Through the program, I have been able to gain work experience, business experience, and I learned how to be a successful businesswoman like my mentor Karen McCarthy.
Emma Righetti
Telluride High School
