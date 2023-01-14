On the bedroom wall, as early winter chill leaves a lace of morning frost on the adjacent window, hangs an embroidery, brown thread on parchment-colored linen. It was a gift from my partner’s great-aunt Jeannette from Abbotsford, BC, 26 lightning-fast years ago.
It is the rectangular image of an English cottage with steep roof, with a business sign that reads: “Ye Olde Curiosity Shoppe.” The slate tiles of the roof, the panes of glass in the windows and the cobbles of the street are suggested by a few deft stitches. Like all confident artwork, it offers suggestion and allows the viewer to finish the picture in their mind.
We cherish it, though, not so much for its artistic merit, but because of its source, and the time in our lives that it represents, a time, when faced with uncertainty, that we trusted ourselves, and ended up making what we feel turned out to be right decisions.
We found ourselves passing through Abbotsford in the summer of 1997, on a reconnaissance of British Columbia, going from the San Juan Islands to Fernie, to scout likely landing spots. We had just lost our cheap rental house in town — remember those? — were in another rental that was going on the market, and were at the time feeling very uprooted.
My partner holds Canadian citizenship, and we were looking for a mountain town. Nelson came close, satisfying a lot of what we were looking for: affordable houses, access to wilderness, some culture, possibilities for employment. The lesbian pride topless parade down Main Street we counted as a plus. In the end, though, no place hit a home run with us, but our visit to Aunt Jeannette stands out for the warm welcome we received, a reminder of the strong ties of family.
We called her out of the blue, at the suggestion of my father-in-law, from whom we extended greetings. Jeannette gave us directions to her condo and insisted on taking us to dinner, even though she had already eaten. Joined by her sister Carolyn, who was blind, we went to Swiss Chalet and had some rubber chicken. Two more gracious ladies we have never met.
The sisters marveled at Bill’s little girl Rhonda, all grown up now into an engaging young woman. I marvel at her myself. We talked into the night, slept deeply, and upon our departure in the morning Jeannette presented us with two embroideries she had sewn years earlier, as gifts, one for Bill and one for us. She wrapped them for safety in an afghan she had knitted, a lap blanket that has grown to be as cherished as what it protected.
After a summer of travelling and an autumn spent in south-central Pennsylvania, preparing plans for a small construction project, mountain biking and falling in love with Yeungling Lager, we headed south, loaded tools and camping gear on the freight boat in West Palm, parked our Mazda Sundowner pickup at our friend Frenchy’s house in Ft. Lauderdale, and headed to Abaco, where, on a whim, scraping nickels together, we had purchased a piece of hillside looking over the ocean. What we paid for it wouldn’t buy a doghouse back home.
Jeannette’s embroidery was delivered to Bill at Christmas, dutifully wrapped in the afghan, which was to play a pivotal role in keeping us comfortable that winter. On our little chunk of limestone — the hillside historically was a plantation for growing pineapple and sisal, since then overgrown with wind and salt-shaped forest called “the bush” — we chopped out the poison wood, built a tent platform and set up operations.
Our accommodation was a Coleman tent, bought with wedding present money, in which one was able to almost stand upright. Abaco is the Great White North, the frozen tundra of the Bahamas, as winter nor’easters roll off the east coast and result in stormy, windy conditions locally known as rages.
On these nights, ocean rollicking, wind howling, tent billowing, grateful to be ashore and not aboard a small boat at sea, it was often that we called upon our secret weapon, Jeannette’s multi-colored afghan, for the final degree of warmth and comfort it provides, that distinguishes us from jungle beasts. A cup of tea, a good book, curled up under the afghan, wind rustling through the pigeon plum, chicken toe and gum elemi outside, is enough to make one human, and cozy.
To this day it provides comfort. It is kept folded under the bed, within easy reach. It was called into action last night. It will always be there. The kindness of the woman whose fingers knitted it emanates from the yarn.
The project progressed, back-breaking work — uprooting stumps, chopping limestone, mixing concrete by hand — and eventually foundation pillars appeared. The day we got electricity hooked up was a bellwether event and we danced with joy: Power tools! Lights! A dorm fridge with … COLD BEER!!
We kept plugging away and presently a little gingerbread saltbox emerged from the bush, freshly whitewashed, with a 1,200-gallon rainwater tank underneath. On a mid-May Sunday afternoon we threw a topping off party and showed off our operation: tent, lawn chairs, outdoor kitchen, luxurious shade from a large blue tarp strung overhead, 55-gallon drums of rainwater for bucket baths while we worked on the cottage. We were proud as punch. Some of our friends, however, were horrified.
“Oh my god, you live like this?! You are like savages! I could never live like this!”
All we knew is that most days it is 83 degrees and sunny, and if you notice a little swell on the ocean, a short bike ride will bring you to the sweetest little surf wave you’ll ever see, warm turquoise water standing up into rows of glassy walls. Savages? Maybe. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.