My name is Liam Scanlon, and I am a junior at Telluride High School. I am taking a mentorship class this semester and am being mentored by Kris Perpar of Shift Architects. During the first half of the semester working with Kris, I have learned a lot. I have been working on my personal project, which was to find an open lot, design and set up architectural plans, and do all of the interior design. Mentorship has been amazing so far, and I have learned a lot of interesting skills that will undoubtedly benefit me in the future.
Liam Scanlon
Telluride
