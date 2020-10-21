DEA EDITOR:
I’d like to tell you a little bit about the mentorship I am doing with Jesse Pekkala, a local structural engineer, through Telluride High School. I chose this particular mentee because in the future I am considering to pursue a similar career and figured an introduction was important. I hope to learn the basic concepts needed to become a successful engineer to decide if this is a path I would like to continue in life. On top of that, Jesse and I have been conducting calculations that are correlating with my academics. This mentorship has given me a strong introduction to the trade while also making connections to previous jobs and the classes I am taking. Using the skills I have acquired through time and applying them to real-life scenarios has made this mentorship much more enjoyable. I’d like to say for future mentees; pick a mentorship that you are truly passionate about. If you are unsure, pick something you are curious about because later on, you are going to have to make big decisions that are much easier to make with this experience.
Tyler Perper
Telluride High School
