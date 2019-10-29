The candy aisles in grocery stores and quick shops are stocked full. Costume shops have popped up everywhere, displaying elaborate outfits of all shapes and sizes. And decorations outside of houses and stores are flaunting skeletons, pumpkins and spiders. These details can mean only one thing: All Hallows’ Eve is nearly here.
Halloween has always held a special place in my heart because it’s the start of fall, the holiday season, and a series of traditions with family and friends. But Halloween has changed over the years as I have grown up.
From kindergarten to middle school, Halloween was everyone’s favorite holiday. Better than Thanksgiving and even Christmas, the day was when we could dress up as anyone we wanted and receive gobs and gobs of candy for it. This holiday gave us a chance to be both creative and indulgent, two things that little kids enjoy immensely.
In high school and college, Halloween was still everyone’s favorite holiday. We all got to wear costumes to class, which meant productivity for the day was at an annual low. People still gave us sweets, even if it was no longer acceptable to run from house to house collecting them. Girls found a way to get more attention by making just about any costume possible into a slutty one. And we drank everything from jello shots to spiked red punch at house parties.
Today, in my late twenties, Halloween is still everyone’s favorite holiday. People plan their costumes months in advance, line up parties, and outings to bars and clubs, getting all dressed up the weekend before Oct. 31, and often even the day of and day before the actual holiday. Some of my friends have multiple costumes to wear. Oh, and we’re still drinking jello shots, spiked red punch-like concoctions and any specialty Halloween cocktails that may be on the menu at establishments we visit.
I’m all for the concept of never fully growing up and always trying to look at life with a childish wonder, but I’m beginning to think I may be too old for Halloween. Sure, I loved trick-or-treating as a kid, but it’s no longer acceptable — in fact, it may be illegal — for a 29-year-old to run around a neighborhood on the 31st day of October asking for candy at random houses. Yes, I want to dress up on Halloween day and show my costume to all of my friends, but the holiday is typically during the week, and I’ve got a lot of other responsibilities to deal with that aren’t conducive to wearing full costume. Of course, I want to cake on heavy makeup and drink too many libations that have fake spiders or eyeballs in them, but my body doesn’t seem to be on board with that anymore as I get closer and closer to middle age. And, honestly, I want to save my going out days for bigger celebrations, like birthdays, bachelorette parties and weddings.
My opinion may be an unpopular one, though. The number of adults celebrating Halloween is increasing each year, according to the National Retail Federation. In 2018, 71.5 percent of adults said they would be participating in some form of spooky revelry. As far as money is concerned, Halloween comes in second in consumer spending for decorations behind Christmas, of course.
I’m not trying to control what others choose to do for their Halloween celebrations, but for me it may be time to hang up the witches hat and save Halloween for the kids. I’m not sad about it, though. I’ll get to trick-or-treat again one day, when I have some kids and use them, I mean, teach them how to enjoy everyone’s favorite holiday.
Barbara may not be celebrating Halloween the way she used to, but she still carved a pumpkin this year. That spooky tradition has not gone away.
