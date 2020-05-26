Oh, the start of summer. The days are long, the weather is warm and school is out. It’s time to turn on the grill, pull out the picnic blankets and scout out some potential camping spots for the months ahead. After all, summer time is party time … right?
Well, yes, with one itsy bitsy, small caveat: We’re still in the midst of a global pandemic. The coronavirus is still spreading in several states, and the national death count is nearing 100,000. But we Americans are getting antsy. We’ve been stuck indoors since mid-March. We’re tired of it, and we’re not going to take it anymore. If the president says it’s time to reopen, then it’s time to reopen.
As we attempt to get back to normal, or the new normal, here are few things to keep in mind if you decide to attend a summertime gathering.
BRING YOUR OWN FOOD (BYOF)
We’ve all been stuck indoors for two months or more and, most likely, we’re fed up with our own cooking. But this is not the time to sample the cuisine at your neighbor or friend’s house. If you’re attending a barbecue or some other kind of party this summer, bring your own food that you’ve prepared in your home. With an infectious disease on the loose, this isn’t the time to stick your grimy hands in a communal bowl of nuts, then lick your fingers and move on to the chips and dip.
INTOXICATION ISN’T AN EXCUSE
Getting drunker does not lessen your chances of transmitting the virus. Many of us have been trying this experiment for months in quarantine, and it hasn’t seemed to make a difference. At a social gathering, it may “feel right” to hug that friend you haven’t seen in months after you’ve finished your fifth watermelon White Claw. But remember to keep your hands, arms and facial orifices at least six feet away from loved ones. And while you may want to “split” that sixth White Claw with your buddy, this is not the time to go halfsies.
DON’T FORGET YOUR MASK
None of us want to wear masks at an intimate gathering of friends. If you’re maintaining social distance at a small event, some experts say you can forgo wearing your mask. Still, have it with you just in case some randos crash the party or that one friend of yours who’s always a bit too loud goes off on a saliva-fueled political rant (we’ve all got that one friend).
STAY OUTSIDE
An easy rule to follow in the beautiful Colorado Rockies (hopefully) is to socially gather in the outdoors, where the virus can’t spread as easily. While having people over and sitting around the dining room table sounds appealing, it’s a much easier environment for the virus to flourish. Plus, do you really want to go into someone’s house where they’ve been stuck for weeks on end? Sure, we all may have had big motivations to declutter in the first couple weeks of quarantine, but most likely all of the online shopping, puzzle projects and baking experiments have cluttered our places right back up.
MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE IN POOLS
We all want to jump in a cool, refreshing pool right about now, and, luckily, chlorine does kill the coronavirus. If you have access to a chlorinated body of water, by all means indulge. But social distancing rules should still be in effect in aquatic situations. Don’t let a small pool gathering turn into Miami Spring Break 2020. It wasn’t a good idea then, and it certainly isn’t a good idea now.
As the summer kicks off and reopening continues, take these guidelines, as well as the guidelines of actual health professionals, into consideration when getting social. I know we’re ready to forgo all rules and put this scary time behind us, but staying responsible now will hopefully lessen the spread down the line. Stay safe out there!
Barbara Platts is hesitant to participate in social-distance gatherings right now, but she’s open to the idea if her cabin fever reaches a breaking point. Contact her by email at bplatts.000@gmail.com or on Twitter @BarbaraPlattts.
